NCC Tennis League: Team Ndoma-Egba, Tech Vibe rout opponents with semis in mind

Team Ndoma-Egba of Abuja and Team Tech Vibe of Jos were ruthless against their opponents in the penultimate round robin tie in the White Group over the weekend with a mind to giving themselves a good chance of snatching the last semifinal slot.

Defending champions Team Offikwu who beat Team Goshen of Ilorin 5-2 in Kaduna has already secured the first semifinal place.

Team Ndoma-Egba led by former national champion, Thomas Out, and Aanu Aiyegbusi beat Team Yetade 7-0 in Ado Ekiti while Team Tech Vibe also defeated Team CBN Futures by the same margin in Lagos.

The contest for the second semifinal place in the group will be decided with the last group match between Team Goshen and Team Ndoma-Egba in Abuja on November 4 with the host team needing a win to secure their semifinal place.

Team Tech Vibe will have to hope for a Team Goshen victory over Team Ndoma-Egba to use a superior number of matches won consideration to snatch a semifinal place.

In the Blue Group, Lagos based Team Muller has already secured a semifinal place following their unbeaten record in four ties.

