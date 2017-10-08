NDDC mulls regional security, economic plan

Pledges one million jobs in five years

In a bid to stem the tide of insecurity and stimulate economic growth, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has unveiled a new security and economic agenda for the Niger Delta region.

The programme, known as the Strategic Implementation Work plan for Development of the Niger Delta (SIWP) 2017- 2020, will require the NDDC collaborating with a number of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the task of maintaining peace, creating jobs and restoring the devastated environment and livelihood of the people across the region.

Under the new plan, the NDDC will drive the development of thousands of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) with a target to create one million jobs within the region over the next five years. Managing Director, NDDC, Mr. Nsima Ekere, who disclosed this at a Security Summit, pledged that the Commission will also continue to support the improvement of social services, provide educational support and embark on massive infrastructure development in the region.

He expressed dismay at the level of insecurity the oilrich region had witnessed in recent years and commended the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris for making the conversation possible by bringing all stakeholders to renew their commitment towards peace, security and the sustainable development of the Niger Delta.

He observed that the deterioration in security within the region had directly resulted in relocation of businesses, higher operating and investment costs, lower tax revenue base, high rate of unemployment, high crime rate and low quality of life

He said that there was no better time than now to address the fundamental issues responsible for the perennial unrest in the Niger Delta. Ekere, who drew a nexus between security and development, observed that economic and social development were intricately tied to security and system stability.

“As we have always said at the Niger Delta Development Commission, we cannot achieve our mandate of sustainable regional development if we do not have peace and security in the Niger Delta. “Insecurity impacts negatively on the society because it affects our families, our businesses, governance, our livelihoods, our lifestyle and the enjoyment of its benefits. It is a mutual and collective call to service, because it involves and affects everyone,” he said.

Over the years, Ekere said, NDDC has made strategic contributions towards addressing insecurity and improving the socio-economic landscape of the region. He acknowledged the continued collaboration between the Commission and all security institutions in Nigeria, towards the efforts at improving regional peace and security.

He recalled that in 2015 when the Niger Delta Avengers and other militant groups launched a massive and coordinated attack on strategic oil and gas infrastructure in the region, it took the intervention of the security agencies working in collaboration with NDDC, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ministry of Environment and the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) to halt the pipeline vandalisation that almost crippled the economy.

