N’Delta Ministry, ex-militants to collaborate on sustainable peace

Minister of Niger Delta Ministry, Useni Ogoro, yesterday said his ministry would collaborate with former militants in the region to ensure sustainable peace in Niger Delta.

Ogoro spoke at a summit organised by former militants held at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Conference Centre, Effurun, Delta State. The minister, who chaired a security summit organised by former militant leaders under the auspices of ‘Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators,’ said the National Youth Game programme approved by the council, when implemented, will provide employment and promote peace in the region.

Ogoro, who was represented by Mrs. Lauren Braide, commended the group for putting together this Peace Security Summit, pointing out that youths in the region prepared to embrace peace for the development of the country. He said: “We must commend the effort of the former militant groups because there is no other option to peace.

It is a good thing that the youths in the Niger Delta region are the ones initiating the call for peace, and the ministry is ready to cooperate with them in this direction.” In his keynote address, one of the speakers, Prof. Godwin G. Darah, stressed the need for the Federal Government to go beyond promoting peace in the region, saying government should ensure the region receives proper care for past years of neglect.

