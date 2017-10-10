Ndidi to be assessed after suspected hamstring injury

Wilfred Ndidi will be assessed by Leicester City after suffering a suspected hamstring injury while on international duty with Nigeria. Ndidi limped off late on in the Super Eagles’ 1-0 victory over Zambia on Saturday, which secured Nigeria’s qualification for the World Cup finals.

The 20-year-old is due back with Leicester on Tuesday where he will be assessed as the squad prepares for their Englsih Premier League clash with West Brom on Oct 16. Nigeria insist Ndidi’s injury is not serious and, with Leicester City not playing until Monday night, it will give the midfielder a few more days to recover. Any injury to Ndidi would further stretch Leicester’s already limited options in central midfield, and leave only Andy King, Vicente Iborra and Daniel Amartey as available players in that position.

