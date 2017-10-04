Ndigbo not happy with Buhari, says APC chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Uche Onyeagocha has decried what he termed shortchanging of the Ndi Igbo in Nigeria by the APC government being led by President Mohammadu Buhari. Onyeagocha, who was among the dignitaries at the maiden edition of the Igbo Presidency Organization of Nigeria (IPON) Town Hall Meeting in Aba on Monday, expressed displeasure at the manner of neglect Igbo APC members were been treated to especially in lopsided appointments by President Buhari.

He said: “I do appreciate that President Buhari is not happy about the poor votes he got from South-East, but you’re not going to punish your supporters, your members, the few who have voted for you by refusing them their rights. The truth of the matter is that we are not properly represented in the Buhari government and there is no two ways of putting it.

I’m an APC member and I am not happy by the lopsided appointments of General Buhari in his government. As an APC member and leader, I’m calling on him, that I supported him strongly, I canvassed vote strongly for him and if we didn’t get as much vote as expected, it’s not enough reason to exclude us.

