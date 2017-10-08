Neglect of physically challenged persons unacceptable, Onaiyekan tells govt

Tai Anyanwu

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has slammed government saying ‘ the attitude of the government and the society toward the physically challenged persons in the country is far from being commendable.

Cardinal Onaiyekan, who spoke through his representative, the Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan Diocese, Most Reverend Leke Abegunrin at the dedication of a Deaf Translation Centre and 110 Chronological Bible Stories for the Deaf in Ibadan, said: “The neglect and near total abandonment of the physically challenged by the society is unacceptable.”

He charged Nigerians to see the physically challenged as a gift from God, and advised all to express the love of God to them.

Cardinal Onaiyekan commended the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) for building a centre which is meant for the translation of the Bible in Nigerian sign language for the deaf Christian community.

Speaking at the occasion, the General Secretary of The Bible Society of Nigeria, Dr. Dare Ajiboye, explained that the initiative was in pursuance of the organisation’s mission to meet the scriptural needs of every Nigerian.

He expressed joy that the deaf in Nigeria can now have access to the word of God in Nigerian sign language while the centre will be used to continue to translate the Bible for the deaf in the country.

