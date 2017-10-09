Nestle appoints director for Nigeria

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr Jagdish Kumar Singla as its new finance & control director.

He will resume duties on January 1, 2018.

Singla takes over from Mr. Syed Saiful Islam, who has been transferred to Nestle Pakistan.

According to a statement by the company, Islam would leave Nigeria for Pakistan in December, 2017, to take up a new role from January 1, 2018, as the head of finance & control.

Already, he has informed the board of the company of his inability to continue to serve as finance & control director of Nestlé Nigeria Plc in view of his relocation to Pakistan.

A statement by the company’s Secretary, Bode Ayeku, noted that Singla, an Indian, was the country controller of Nestlé Sri Lanka.

Singla joined Nestlé India in 1990 and served in various roles at the Moga factory and in management accounting at the head office, before moving to China in 1997 as factory controller, Shuangcheng.

