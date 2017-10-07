A new Awolowo statue on Lagos street

Many residents and visitors to Lagos State now have another reason to visit Awolowo Way in Ikeja area of the state, as the state government has unveiled a seven metre high statue of the first premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in recognition of his legacies.

The monument which is located at Agidingbi junction was unveiled by the state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Acting Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Adebimpe Akinsola and members of Awolowo’s family.

The governor said that the monument was erected not only to beautify the environment and serve as tourist attraction, but also to promote the ideals which the late national hero stood for.

“This monument is erected by the Lagos State Government to celebrate the legendary achievements and contributions of an icon in political leadership, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. This statue is not just about beautifying the environment or serving as a tourist attraction, but more importantly, it is meant to be a constant reminder to all of us and future generations of the sacrifices of our heroes and for us to strive to uphold and promote the ideals which they stood for.”

He added that the late Awolowo displayed an incredible ability to use leadership as a tool for the advancement of the welfare of the Nigerian people. “His legacies and landmark achievement particular in the Western region, including Lagos colony have endured and remained a source of inspiration and benchmark for progressive leadership in this country.

“His achievements remain indelible across the nation. The vision of new generation leaders like us is to consciously rise up to his ideals and principles.”

A member of the Awolowo family and first grandson of the late sage, Segun Awolowo, expressed the family’s appreciation to the state governor for the honour even as he acknowledged that although his grandfather came from Ogun State, that there are two of his statues on the Obafemi Awolowo Way.

The artist, who sculpted the new masterpiece, Hamza Attah, which depicted the late icon sitting down majestically in a flowing traditional attire, was designed and built in Abuja by six artists. He said that the monument was coated with waterproof paint, saying that it would stand the vagaries of the weather.

