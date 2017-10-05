New smartphone to boost Samsung market share

Samsung is targeting increased market share in the smartphone market as it plans to bring its newest Smartphone in the Galaxy Note Series, the Galaxy Note 8, into the Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

Already, pre-registration for the device in Nigeria has begun running from September 21 to October 12, 2017 and customers who pre-order will get a free fast charge battery pack and a free back cover upon purchase.

The device, whose entry into the country is expected to boost the phone manufacturer’s market share, was first unveiled at the company’s unpacked event in New York, USA, on August 23, 2017.

Coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 5.0, the Galaxy Note 8 has a 6.3-inch screen with Super AMOLED display, allowing for clearer videos and images with a resolution of 2,960 x 1440 (Quad HD).

Managing Director, Samsung Electronics West Africa, Mr. Paul Lee, said that since the launch of the first Note, technology has rapidly evolved, making what was impossible six years ago now impossible to live without.

Lee, said the device is also water and dust (IP68)-resistant, and that users do not have to worry about getting the device damaged when accidentally dropped in water, as deep as 1.5 meters, for up to 30 minutes, stressing that the device stays with its users through rain or shine.

Like this: Like Loading...