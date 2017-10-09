[…] New Telegraph shines at Golden Pen Media Awards […]

…as Nigerian Breweries splashes N7m on seven journalists

Egbemode: We have got talents

New Telegraph Newspaper has, once again, hit the nation’s media space with another big bang as its reporters won two out of the three categories at the 9th edition of the Golden Pen Awards sponsored by the Nigerian Breweries Plc.

The newspaper also came second in the third category, thereby winning a total of N3.75 million out of N7 million cash prizes awarded to the seven winners of the competition. The star prize winner and Head of New Telegraph’s Investigations Desk, Mr. Isioma Madike, had won the coveted prize with his story entitled; “Shonga Farm: The dream of Zimbabwean Whites.” Madike beat Mr. Arukaino Umukoro of The Punch Newspapers and Mr. Caleb Ojewale of Business Day Newspapers who were first runner-up and second runner-up respectively. Madike, who has won more than 15 awards in his over a decade period as a journalist, was rewarded with a statuette, a Samsung tablet and cash award of N2 million.

Umukoro, his closest rival, received the statuette and N1 million cash prize while Ojewale was rewarded with statuette and N750,000. Others in the category were the Head of News Desk of Saturday Punch, Mr. Dayo Oketola, and The Nation Newspaper’s Hannah Ojo, whose works were commended. In the Golden Pen Report of the Year category, New Telegraph’s Mojeed Alabi was declared winner ahead of the Head, Brand Desk of ThisDay Newspaper, Mr. Raheem Akingbolu, and two others to clinch the N1 million prize. In the photo category, New Telegraph’s Suleiman Hussein was ranked second and was rewarded with N750,000 cash award and a statuette.

Hussein was beaten by The Punch Newspaper’s Olatunji Obasa while Toluwani Eniola, also of The Punch Newspapers was the second runner-up. While Obasa received a statuette, a tab and N1 million cash prize, Hussein and Eniola received a statuette each, and N750,000 and N500,000 respectively.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mr. Johan Doyer, noted that the choice of the theme for the award “Agriculture, Local Sourcing and Industrial Development” was directed to align with Nigeria’s current push for economic recovery and growth. This, he said, was hinged on the expectation that the media, in its agenda-setting role, will exploit the Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Awards to draw attention of stakeholders to the key sectors required to drive economic revival.

“To us, these three areas – Agriculture, Local Sourcing and Industrial Development are jointly critical in Nigeria’s quest to achieve her full potential and become a self-reliant nation,” he said. Doyer also acknowledged the role of the media in the successes recorded over the last nine years with the awards and thanked the panel of judges who he noted rigorously analysed the entries for originality, credibility and factuality.

The guest speaker at the occasion, Mr. Ray Ekpu, thanked Nigerian Breweries for the initiative and called for soul-searching by the media who he urged to bridge the gap between training and practice.

Ekpu, a former Editorin- Chief of the defunct Newswatch Magazine and Chairman of May Five Publications, recalled that before crude oil was discovered in commercial quantity in 1958, agriculture was the mainstay of the economy and produced food and prosperity for the nation. He challenged the press to support the efforts to domesticate the Nigerian economy, maintaining that Nigerian Breweries has set a worthy example on how to grow agriculture and local industry.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Oluranti Adebule, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Deputy Governor’s Office, Mrs. Yetunde Odejayi, lauded Nigerian Breweries for the initiative and described the theme as apt and timely in the journey to restructure the economy.

The Chairman of the Panel of Judges and Managing Director of Tanus Communications, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, commended Nigerian Breweries for the initiative and enjoined journalists to aspire to the highest standards. He maintained that the quality and quantity of entries have improved significantly and noted that Nigerian Breweries has set a standard for other organisations to follow. In his analysis of the entries, a member of the Panel of Judges, Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, said a total of 253 entries were received across the major newspapers in the country, and that the figure had been increased by 32 over the 2016 edition.

The event, which was witnessed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, also had in attendance the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was represented by Mr. Ajayi Kehinde. Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, lauded the feat. Her words: “As I have always said, this is a reward for hard work. New Telegraph may be young, but we have got talents. We have got people who are experienced, and we work hard.

“It is nice that in spite of whatever may be going on in the industry, we haven’t missed out in any category in any set of media awards, whether it is DAME or NMMA. We are always there. “It is a good thing. It encourages me as the team leader. It encourages me that when I shout and I say let’s do it this way, there is reward for it.

I feel fulfilled as the captain of this ship and I am very proud of the team that I lead. Team work is what has brought us this far, and team work is what will take us to the top. I congratulate my team and I am happy that once again, we have shown the industry that we can swim with the big ones.”

