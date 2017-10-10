New Telegraph wins Pan African Illicit Financial Flows confab busary

Energy Editor of New Telegraph Newspaper, Adeola Yusuf, has won the Pan African Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) Conference Bursary award.

Yusuf’s nomination, which was made from the pool of entries submitted from Across Africa, was another proof of New Telegraph’s growing reputation in the continent.

Executive Director, Tax Justice Network-Africa (TJN-A), Alvin Mosioma and Deputy Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Abdalla Hamdok, in a jointly signed invitaion letter, stated that Mr. Yusuf would on Wednesday, October 11 , join “policy makers from Africa and beyond to articulate problems and propose solutions towards curbing Illicit Financial Flows from Africa including the implementation of the recommendations if the Thabo Mbeki led high level panel on Illicit Flows.”

It is “our honour and privilege to invite you to the fifth Pan Africa Conference on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) and Taxation scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya on 11th and 12 the October, 2017,” the letter read.

This edition of the Pan African Conference on Illicit Financial Flows is being convened jointly by the Tax Justice Network Africa (TJNA) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in partnership with the Independent Commission for Reforms International Corporate Taxation (ICRICT), the Tax Justice Network (TJN), the Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES) and the Global Alliance for Tax Justice (GATJ) to discuss progress made towards addressing Illicit Financial Flows from Africa within the context of achieving the UN agreed to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The timelines of the discussion is, according to TJN-A and ECA, to be held as the relevance of the subject are highlighted by the increasing prominence of the global discourse on domestic resource mobilisation as part of the most reliable and sustainable instruments to financing economic development.

“This fifth conference also builds on the previous annual conference which seeks to provide a forum for policymakers from Africa and beyond to articulate problems and propose solutions towards curbing Illicit Financial Flows from Africa including the implementation of the recommendations of the Thabo Mbeki led high-level Panel on Illicit Flows,” the letter addressed to Yusuf, read.

Yusuf, a multiple award-winning journalist has, before this honour, won the African Investigative Journalism (AIJC) Bursary award, 2016; Thomson Reuters Foundation/Wealth of Nationals Scheme on Illicit Finance Reporting in Africa, 2016. He also won the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA) as the energy reporter of the Year, 2015.

“In line with the agreed goals under the UN sustainable development agenda, the outcome document of the Third Financing for Development Conference (FID3) and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda (AAAA) the curtailment of Illicit financial outflows has been identified as a critical priority and outlined a range of actions including a commitment to redouble efforts to substantially reduce IFFs by 2030, as well as eliminate safe havens that create incentives for IFDs and the transfer abroad of stolen assets,” the invitation letter sent to him for the Pan African Illicit Financial Flows and Taxation Conference, read.

The conference, the letter res further, “will seek to provide a platform to multiple stakeholders and policy actors drawn from governments, CSOs, research and academia another relevant players to deliberate on the the emerging attempts to recast and reshape the IFF narrative and methodology and what this would signify for the struggle against IFD in Africa and more broadly for the implementation of the SDGs.

“We hope that you will find time to participate in the meeting. Your effective participation in thus meeting is likely to enrich the narrative of taxation in Africa, Foster support in ECA and TJNA’s implementation Agenda and build a solid foundation for achieving prosperous and sustainable future for the people of Africa in light of Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals frameworks.”

Yusuf, a Masters Degree (MSc.) Degree holder in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, cut his teeth in Mass Communication study at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta where he graduated as the overall best student at the School of Communication and General Studies for both National Diploma and Higher National Diploma. He, after this, went to the prestigious Crescent University for his Bachelor Degree in Mass Communucation

