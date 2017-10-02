NFF board marks three years in office

On 30th September 2014, they were elected into office in Warri as the Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation. On 30th September 2017, celebration in the house of a principal figure in the committee in Lagos brought them together in an atmosphere of panache, warmth and laughter. NFF 1st Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi on Saturday gave out his daughter, Adebanke in marriage to Soromfechukwu Uzomah, at a ceremony in Lagos.

The day kicked off with the traditional wedding followed by the church service at Trinity House and a memorable reception at The Dorchester, close by Trinity House on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Nigerian Football fraternity was fully represented. NFF President Amaju Pinnick, 2nd Vice President/LMC chairman Shehu Dikko, Executive Committee members Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Sunday Dele- Ajayi, Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’, Chidi Ofo Okenwa, Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, Musa Duhu, Mohammed Alkali and Aisha Falode, LMC CEO Nduka Irabor and NFF Deputy General Secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme were joined by Communications and Protocol Directors Ademola Olajire and Tunde Aderibigbe.

There were also Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Ayodeji Tinubu (a former Member of the NFF Board), Members of Ogun State and Lagos State Executive Councils, former NFF Board Members Taiwo Ogunjobi.

