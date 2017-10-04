NFF protests FIFA fine

Adeolu Johnson

Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation has appealed against the fine slammed on the country for fans encroachment after the Super Eagles defeated their Cameroonian counterparts 4-0 in Uyo last month.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee has ordered the NFF to pay the sum of 21,000 dollars for the offence but the soccer house has reacted saying the fans only entered the pitch after the match.

The NFF has a result of this forwarded to Zurich the video clips of the match as evidence.

“We were surprised at the fine. This may be the handiwork of our detractors and rivals and we shall challenge the decision,” our source said.

The Eagles will on Saturday October 7 take on Zambia in a decisive Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier.

