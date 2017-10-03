NGO regulatory bill in Nigeria’s best interest – Jibril

House of Representatives Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Umar Buba Jibril has said that the contentious non-governmental organisations (NGO) Regulation and Coordination Bill would serve the best interest of Nigeria, when passed into law. Jibril, who was reacting to call in some quarters that the bill should be withdrawn, explained that the bill was aimed at regulating activities of the NGOs and keeping them in proper check as developmental partners of the government.

The lawmaker, who also represents Lokoja/ Koton-Karfe Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, said NGOs were supposed to be partners in progress with the government in order to intervene in areas where there were developmental deficiencies and fill the gaps.

He, however, regretted that many of the organisations and activities over the years hadremained unregulated, thus indulging in fraudulent activities as some claimed to be regulated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

