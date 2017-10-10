NIAA gives scholarships to three athletes

The Nigerian International Athletes Association has awarded University scholarships to two outstanding student/sports men and a woman to study in Nigeria universities. This was announced Saturday in New York at the Organisation annual fundraising banquet/award night. Announcing the scholarships, PRO NIAA, Dr. Godwin Obasogie, stated that the scholarship was renewable every year based on the students’ academic/sports performance.

The students are 17-year old Oniyide Tabilola, 17-year-old Rhoda Obamuwagun, both track/field and 16- year-old Anthony Oluwagbeminiyi, a table tennis player. A total of 17 merit awards were also given out to people including Chairman of the occasion, the Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by the former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Lucky Imasuen. Some other awards went to Dr. (Mrs) Toyin Okenla-Ojeaga, Dr. Osahon Ukponmwan, former NIAA President Mr. Harrison Salami and many others.

Like this: Like Loading...