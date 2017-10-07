NIG vs ZAM: Eagles will deliver World Cup ticket –Eguavoen, others assure fans

As Nigeria take on their Zambian counterparts in today’s crucial 2018 Russia FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Uyo, former Internationals; Austin Eguavoen, Clement Temile, and Tony Emedofu, have expressed confidence that the Gernot Rohr-led Super Eagles will deliver the World Cup ticket with ease.

They called for total commitment from the players, saying playing as a team will go a long way in helping to achieve the needed results. Eguavoen said: “Our boys have everything required to beat the Chipolopolo in Uyo but they must play to instructions and take every opportunity that comes their way.

This match is very important to both Nigeria and Zambia, it is not a game to toy with. They must play with their hearts out to get the needed victory. What matters to Nigerians now is securing the World Cup ticket.” According to Temile, “I am very happy with the performances of the Eagles.

They have won the hearts of many football fans in the country; unlike in the past when one feel a shame watching the national team play. Saturday’s game must be taken seriously by all the players, they should play as if is their last game. They cannot afford to let this opportunity slip by.”

In the same vein, Emedofu, said; “Eagles cannot afford to throw away this golden opportunity, they must beat Zambia. Nigerians are interested in the World Cup ticket. Zambia cannot come here and deny us. They are good no doubt but I will advise them to forget about Russia 2018 World Cup. This is our ticket and we will grab it on Saturday.”

