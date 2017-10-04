Niger Delta leaders decry use of force on agitators

Tony Anichebe

Uyo

Leaders of the South-South geopolitical zone yesterday condemned the use of force as an alternative option in resolving security challenges.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Usani Usani; Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade; his Bayelsa State counterpart, Seriake Dickson, represented by his Deputy, Mr. John Jonah; Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Festus Agas, in their goodwill messages, said the Federal Government should rather resort to the use of dialogue in addressing agitations around the country.

They said there had never been record of success anywhere in the world where force was used to resolve conflict permanently.

Usani, who chaired the public lecture on “Insecurity: Socio-Economic Impacts and Conflict Resolution Perspectives,” organised by the Nigerian Police in Uyo, said militant forces had overwhelmed some governments in some countries, noting that Nigeria was heading towards that direction if care was taken.

“For any reason, if our agitations are not addressed through dialogue, it may result in our gradually walking towards the loss of a nation, the loss of sovereignty, and none of us shall eventually be better for it as we will no longer have assets that we can call our homes.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, attributed the insecurity in the country to conflict between the security agencies and the state government.

According to him, the commissioners of police were not allowed to work closely with the state governments to nip security challenges in the bud.

On his part, the host governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, said there was no Federal Government presence in the South-South despite the region’s immense contribution through its resources to the country’s development.

According to him, the Federal Government must provide security to ensure the flow of commerce and industry in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, called for support and cooperation of leaders in the South-South geo-political zone, especially the state governors, to tackle insecurity in the region.

He said the public lecture series being organised across the entire geo-political zones in the country was crucial in resolving the security challenges facing the nation.

He saidH “Every nation deserves security for its social and economic development. Since assumption of office my stewardship has adopted some preventive strategies to boost most of our efforts in checking crime and criminality.”

“Let me say that these preventive strategies and arrests have successfully checked the activities of kidnappers, armed robbers and other heinous crimes in Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, the South-South zones, insurgency and cattle rustling in the North-East and many parts of the country.

“I am not unaware that pockets of these criminal activities still persist in the country; hence there is the need to constantly engage with you to find lasting solutions. We cannot do it alone,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...