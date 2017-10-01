Nigeria @ 57: Dirty politics pulled sports back -Galadima

The former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Association, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, has summed up the 57 years of Nigerian sports as being shockingly retrogressive after it was pulled back by dirty politics especially as the country’s sports had enough time and opportunity of doing very well and being classified as the best in the world.

The current chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission lamented the various dirty politics that pulled back the development of the country’s athletes, administrators and available facilities, such that, they could all be classified as being on ground zero after 57 years years.

“Fifty years is quite a period to access the nation’s progress not only in sports but in other sectors. Nigeria has seen ups and downs of course we have made our marks in a number of areas, but I think that in 57 years we would have reached a level globally which the country would have attained the number status when the issue is sports.

But unfortunately we have been losing ground not only at the global level but even at the continental level we are losing ground in the areas of strength. I may be wrong, but I think that there is the need for the country to identify areas of comparative advantage that the country’s athletes have in specific sports decipline, so that the country can leverage on it and remain the best in the world.

“Most importantly, our strength in athletics especial- ly in the short distance and m i d d l e distance r a c e , w e u s e d t o dominate in the African continent and even we have lost the grip in Africa, gradually these has been conceded to the East African and North African whose major areas are long distance.

We are not there anymore, I think we should sit back and think properly of the way to go as we prepare to move into the next millennium. Our focus should be to achieve greater results by the year 2020 despite throwing away the great chances that provided itself for us to be the best in certain sports in the last 57 years.

By 2020, we should be able to chart out our new focus to a successful sports regime in Nigeria. And we must ask ourselves the salient question ‘Where do we want to be actually.’

“Though, we have achieved some remarkable achievements in sports. But I think in all in 57 years, we should have made more achievements than what we have today and far ahead of where we are. It is a shame that in 57 years, we cannot point to any sport we can say we have dominated in the world in the last 57 years.”

Like this: Like Loading...