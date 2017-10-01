Nigeria at 57: Kalu advocates good leadership

Former Abia State Governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians to be patriotic in their pursuits, stressing that the collective interest of the people should be placed above selfish ambitions.

He noted that Nigeria has made tremendous progress in the promotion and sustenance of democratic virtues in the polity, adding that democracy is a panacea for sustainable development.

According to him, the rule of law is a fundamental tenet of democracy and as such, Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike regardless of social, economic and political status must adhere to the laws of the land.

While advising politicians to play the game by the rules, Kalu faulted political office holders who use their positions to enrich themselves at the detriment of their constituents. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 57th Independence Anniversary, Kalu berated propagators of hate campaign, adding that Nigeria has come to stay as an indivisible entity.

He said: “The ideals of Nigeria’s founding fathers had not been properly followed by many leaders and as such the country is yet to take its rightful position in the comity of nations.

“As a people, we must collectively work together to promote political stability in the country for the sake of peace and development. “The political class has a key role to play in driving national wellbeing.

“The future of Nigeria lies in the hands of us all and we must continue to exhibit good values in our endeavours in order to build a decent society.”

Kalu used the occasion to admonish the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Arewa Youths and other sectional groups across the country to communicate their grievances to appropriate authorities without undermining the law, adding that hate speeches if not mitigated can lead to civil unrest.

The former governor also urged the Federal Government to dialogue with various sectional groups in the interest of national peace.

The APC bigwig who acknowledged efforts of the President Buhari-led administration in taking Nigeria to greater heights, urged Nigerians to remain supportive of the present administration.

Kalu also emphasised the significant roles played by the media, judiciary and the civil society in a democratic set-up, adding that Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development is encouraging and worth celebrating.

While wishing Nigerians a happy independence celebration, Kalu sued for peace and harmony in the country.

