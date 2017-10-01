Nigeria at 57 and the unending fight against corruption

Integrity and percieved sincerity of purpose of President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be sufficient enough to drive, win or sustain the war against corruption in Nigeria, definitely not. History shows that since independence on October 1st, 1960 and to date, successive governments in Nigeria always claim to show disdain for corruption, in fact in their campaigns and even during their inaugural speeches that aspect always experienced overkill.

Surprisingly, even during military era, particularly after every successful coup d’état, fight against corruption were often put on the front burner. Yet, even at 57 Nigerians are unfortunately trapped in a complexly dicey and depressingly intractable situation caused largely by years of misrule, avarice, corruption, nepotism and poor governance. Nothing can be more suicidal than for a mass of people to keep living in crass denial, pretending that Nigeria has no problem.

This is really sad, reprehensible and depressing. For how long shall Nigeria continue to grope in the dark? Isn’t it laughable and annoying that Nigeria, a country blessed with abundant human and natural resources still struts and crawls behind less endowed and blessed nations on the African continent? This vicious circle must stop now, rightly so.

Going forward and even as we are still in the anniversary mood, this present government needs to draw up a holistic national plan to serve as roadmap for role players such as whistle blowers, civil society groups, media, religious organisations, students and public servants to key into the anti-graft war, without such a coherent plan, winning the war against graft would remain a mirage. Nigeria needs to have a strategy for combating corruption.

As it is rightly said, fighting corruption is a war. No nation goes to war without first drawing up a strategy for winning a war. So, for the fight against corruption, government has to come up with a national strategy for combating same.

More importantly, government, however, needs to correct the narratives of some observers that its current fight against graft is one-sided and evidently selective, aimed at decimating the opposition and leave the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), as the only force to reckon with in the political space. To further demystify the above assertion the Buhari-led administration is expected to beam its searchlight on members within its political folks who have been vociferously accused of corruption until then, allegations of bias will continue to hold some iota of truth.

Similarly, Nigerians are perturbed that no decisions have been taken by the Presidency on matters involving the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. David Babachir Lawal and Mr Ayodele Oke, the Director-General of Nigeria’s National Intelligence Agency, despite the fact that their documentary reports had long been submitted to President Buhari. Citizenry might then conclude that lack of effective and sincere coordination in the trial of politically exposed elites in a way has strengthened corruption, therefore giving opportunuty for corruption to fight back.

Government must not allow itself to be seen as defensive or failed to counter the deliberate manipulation of the criminal justice system by the indicted or alleged looters of public treasury. I have agreed to lend my voice to that of other well meaning Nigerians that a special court ought to be established to deal specifically with economic and financial crimes as well as abuse of office. If not, the anti-corruption crusade of the Federal Government may not achieve its desired objectives.

The war against corruption should not be seen as a mere paper tiger, but a war that must be fought and won conclusively. Happy 57th independence anniversary.

•Emmanuel Ajibulu is an infopreneur and online publisher, wrote from Abuja via emmanuelajibulu@ gmail.com

