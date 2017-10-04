Nigeria hasn’t done well, but there’s hope – Mustapha

Chief Bode Mustapha is a former member of the House of Representatives and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The one-time National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) speaks in this interview with KUNLE OLAYENI on Nigeria’s 57 years of nationhood.

How has Nigeria faired at 57 in your own estimation?

The country is gradually coming out of the woods. The oil boom brought its woes to Nigeria. At a point, oil was selling at over $100 per barrel. Today, our foreign reserve has been depleted; the currency is devalued as a result of that because we could not meet up with the balance of payment. But, thank God Nigerians in their wisdom voted for Muhammadu Buhari who has been there to fight corruption and who is doing his utmost best to fight corruption.

I can say categorically that if President Buhari had not come when he came, God knows where this country would be today. When you look at or hear all sorts of humongous amount of money and wealth and assets that people have amassed or alleged to have been stolen and the pittances that should be paid to workers are being owed, we all thank God that Buhari is here.

I am also happy that the Chief Justice of Nigeria is setting up an NJC panel, special courts which I had always advocated and which I had expected the National Assembly to have passed the bill into law if they are sincere about fighting corruption, and I believe that gradually we will come out of the woods provided that at no point again in the history of this country we would slide back to that level of moral decadence to an extent that a former president said stealing is not corruption.

That probably emboldened some people to loot this country dry. At 57, Nigeria hasn’t done well enough as it should do with the human and material resources available to this country, but I believe that the country will get there.

Two years ago, you granted an interview calling on President Buhari not to spare looters. Are you satisfied with the manner the President has so far prosecuted the anti-corruption war?

You see, unfortunately we have a system in Nigeria, where like recently, the Chief Justice of Nigeria said a lot of cases that came to the Supreme Court were based on technicalities. I will love to see a Chinese approach to fighting corruption in this country. And the take-off point is to have these special courts when you know that from the date of prosecution to the date the case is dispensed with or disposed off, whether guilty or not guilty and justice is done, there is a time frame so that lawyers are not laughing to the bank at the expense of Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best; his health had been a challenge for some time, but we thank God that it is much better now. But one thing he has succeeded in doing is to take on corruption head-on and I think that must be sustained for as long as possible until that cankerworm is rid off.

As a former lawmaker, do you think the National Assembly has been forthcoming in discharging their responsibilities as regards to the fight against corruption?

Because we are sort of former colleagues, I just believe that they could still do more.

How do you mean?

The first one is what I just said. There had been a bill before the National Assembly to set up special courts to fight corruption, why is it not being treated? At least, by passing such bill, even if it is to be amended or whatever, they should pass the bill into law to be partners with Nigerians and the government in the fight against corruption. I think that is still lagging.

What do you make of the judiciary; do you think there is the need for more reforms to sanitise the arm?

There won’t be any doubt about that. Again, what we read on pages of newspapers are allegations and anybody is alleged to have done something wrong is presumed innocent until proved guilty. Let us see how many convictions the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) can get. Then we submit at that point in time. For the moment, it will be just too early to start to talk about that.

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and EFCC had been at loggerheads over certain corruption cases and people are beginning to wonder what is happening. What is your take on that?

I think it is total indiscipline because they are both working for the Buhari government and they are supposed to be on the same page with Mr. President. If they are now attacking themselves on the pages of newspapers and working at cross-purposes, then President Buhari has a big challenge on his hands and he has to nip it in the bud because it won’t be the best for this country and his government.

How would you view the altercation between the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay, and the APC leadership?

If Prof. Sagay has any problem with the APC government that put him in office, then he should resign. If in his opinion the APC government is not doing what he thinks it should do and he’s heading a committee in the government, he has no moral right to criticise that government or the party that appointed him.

What do you make of the current agitation for secession in some parts of the country and what can be done to stem national disintegration?

If we can have a proper referendum in the country and it has to be a transparent referendum as to what do Nigerians want? But in my own opinion, I believe that to start off with, too much power is concentrated in the centre. If we have a loose confederation in which the territorial integrity of Nigeria, the security, the armed forces of Nigeria, foreign affairs issues are handled at the centre, which means the federating units will make contributions to the centre to take care of those things while other matters would be handled at the state level. I have a little challenge and I don’t know how that can be resolved with the so-called state police because I believe that governors may abuse it unless you have reasonable ones. They may abuse the state police issue to use it to hunt direct or perceived or imaginary enemies.

So, if this proposal is presented before the APC Restructuring Committee headed by Governor Nasir el-Rufai, you will not support it?

The problem I have with that committee is that it is headed by the same el-Rufai who insulted people that are talking about restructuring. To now make him the chairman of restructuring committee, to me is like working at cross-purposes and that iss why I take it as a joke.

This is a party arrangement and you are describing it as a joke…

I am not talking about the idea, but about who is heading it. If somebody who does not or did not believe in restructuring is made the chairman of restructuring committee, then something is wrong somewhere. I can’t under stand that. Since when has he turned to a disciple of restructuring? What has made him now a disciple of restructuring? What has changed between when he was talking about not believing in restructuring and now? These are pertinent questions to ask. I expect people from the Fourth Estate of the Realm to be able to ask these questions. What has changed over the years? In his thinking, in his thought-process, in his psyche, what has changed? It is not something we should gloss over, it is a very major issue.

Majority of the governors in Nigeria belong to the APC. Do you think they have complemented the president in rebuilding this country?

I won’t like to comment on that because if I do, I would be seen to be biased because the question is: How many of the governors believe in the philosophy of Mr. President? How many of them believe in the simple life that Mr. President lives? How many of them declared their assets publicly before they got to office and what have they amassed since they got to office? If all these things have shades of doubt, how then can they complement a man who is fighting corruption? This president lives a simple life. When he gave out his daughter in marriage, it was 10 minute affair. It was a small family affair. And we see others giving their children out in marriages and they are spending billions of naira when others have nothing to eat. These are irreconcilable as far as I am concerned.

The 2019 elections is fast approaching. Do you think your party is in a position to retain the presidency and majority of states of the federation?

Yes, provided the right things are done. And the first thing first is to open up this party to everybody who wants to join and support President Buhari. Number two, give the party back to the people and allow internal democracy within the party as against leaving the party to the whims and caprices of governors otherwise it will be another banana peel like the PDP had.

