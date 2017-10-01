Nigeria is progressing, says Oyubu

All Progressives Congress Women Leader in Delta State, Dr. (Mrs.) Janet Oyubu, in this interview with OLA JAMES, commends South-East governors’ action on the Independent People of Biafra and states that the nation is progressing @57

A lot of Nigerians are clamouring for restructuring, what is your comment on the controversial issue?

I have never been against restructuring like that but the problem of Nigeria is not restructuring, its re-orientation of our mindset.

Nigerians do not like one another, we are greedy; we are selfish, we are self-centered and those on stage politically don’t have the interest of the common man or the grassroots man in their minds; they are there for self-gratification; they want to grab and keep for the third generation.

Until the re-orientation of our mindset, we restructure our minds to our needs, not our wants, we cannot go anywhere. Secondly, we need to develop our selves, like our forefathers did, but that is not to say there are issues created down by bad governance.

The issues that are created are not even 18 years old, they have been there since independence because of these factors I have just mentioned.

Also, greed, selfishness, tussle for power, nepotism, character assassination and other evil attitudes are there.

So, if we started on a platform of growth, neighborliness and that kind of solidarity for our country, I think we would have grown more than this. If we are going by the tenets of our colonial masters; going after our necessary needs and not our desire to be special beings among our tribes men, the country will be one of a million.

In fact, we created the problems we have found ourselves. I have come to the conclusion that people are just criticizing this government for nothing.

This present government opened our eyes to our foundation, exposing treasury looters and disgruntled politicians; that is what we are suffering from; not necessarily restructuring. They want their relatives to come around them and beg before they can eat and survive, that is the cause of inequality.

President Muhammadu Buhari is fighting a lot of battles, especially corruption and insecurity, and all that but which area do you suggest he should focus on?

Number one is the power sector. He should try everything he can to stabilize power because if there is enough power and constant electricity, the idle man will see something to do and that will reduce tension in the polity for now.

You see if he can provide the three necessities of life, power, water and food, tension across the country will subside; in fact those three things work together especially now that he has returned us to having the backyard farming; our needs will come down a little because we may not be buying so much things like before.

So, we are looking inward now instead of pursuing foreign food, clothes and other necessary things. If we grow up with Garri, Akpu, Starch, Tuwo without fried eggs, bread, etc. all these things will increase our internal earnings. In fact, the government has taught us to be ourselves and avoid showmanship.

Don’t you think President Buhari is too hard on Nigerians?

In what sense? Buhari is not hard at all, he is only doing what he has promised and what he knows how to do best. He is a very virtuous man and he wants everybody to be like him for the development of the country. He is trying and gradually we will get there.

People are saying Buhari is always unlucky to rule Nigeria because each time he comes to power, the people suffers?

You see every human being is created for a purpose. When there are errors there are bound to be corruption, the duty assigned to Mr. President from Heaven is a very tedious one. Perhaps, he was born to correct all the ills in our land. Is that hard luck? The first time he came he foresaw today; he wanted to forestall what we are in now, but they disturbed him.

You know when you are thriving in evil, it is like milk and honey but if they try to correct you, to do the right thing, It’s like you are undergoing punishment. People are saying when he came now things are hard, did he loot the treasury when he came first? He only came to correct what was not right.

What is your advice to Buhari on foreign policy? I don’t think we are doing badly in terms of foreign policy because we have enough kettle of fish inward here.

Mr. President is struggling to tackle the internal problem and he has normal relationship with powerful countries like Britain that gave us independence. We are not from America, but we like their idea that is why we are following along. Everybody must not like everybody according to President Donald Trump. I believe Buhari is trying his best, in fact we have good relationship with America even Russia is not our enemy, but we will get there because we are doing more than our contemporaries on the African continent.

Independence is here, how do you asses Nigeria at 57? Are we progressing or retrogressing?

Nigeria is standing tall among the comity of nations because Buhari’s government has made us proud and could be described as one of the best things that have happened to Nigeria now.

This is because he is trying to put us on our right and proper footing. It is not easy to do the right thing. Buhari is a realist, a pragmatic person, he doesn’t believe in pretence. He is out to tell everybody the truth all the time and also want us to do our thing in the right way. I mean the way China and America started.

In fact he wants us to have our brand in Africa and all over the world. We are doing very well among black Africa. Contemporary, don’t forget that we are the big brother of Africa and we remain there, nothing is taking us backward despite the kind of problem we have been going through. If other Africa countries are experiencing one third of what we are going through, there will be anarchy.

On Nigeria’s 57 years of independence are we moving forward or retrogressing?

We are not retrogressing rather, we are moving forward. You will agree with me that 24 months are not enough to correct the ills of almost 57 years back, so it is not just government or democratic dispensation. He is trying to correct the things that were not properly done from our foundation.

So, we are progressing. Above all, we are not regretting getting independence from the British government. Indeed, the methodology is not right, but I can assure you that we are not regretting at all.

The system we had applied from the beginning was faulty. So, the person who knows it wants to put it right if given the atmosphere to put the system right. And we will know that we are getting it better than we started.

What is your view on the clamour for Republic of Biafra by a section of Igbo?

That Mr. President knows how to manage insult and mandate of free speech does not mean that anybody will just wake up and start insulting his personality like that for no reason. Nnamdi Kanu is not too young to lead a revolution but the system he is applying is very violent and he has crossed the border of self-actualization to terrorism that is simply the truth. Anybody who supports Kanu right now is supporting anarchy.

No country in the world can support a parallel government by somebody who does not know his left to his right. This issue had been there and it is not only the South-East that is marginalized. Beside, our unity is sacrosanct and there is love across the various tribes and that is why we inter-marry, we have lived together and we are related in one way and the other.

That is why people are clamoring that we should review certain policies that will meet our current needs. The methodology matters a lot because the way he is going about it is wrong and nothing has been achieved by violence. So, he should have known that by age, the President is old enough to be his father.

And it is not the fault of our President where we have found ourselves. If other leaders who ruled before did not allow the country to break up in their time why do Kanu and his supporters want Buhari to do it in his own time, even if there are issues?

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo did not allow it happen in his time; he cautioned against it and said that a second civil war is not necessary, because no nation survives another war. So, why are we clamouring for it because whatever happened was as a result of treasury looters, greed and disgruntled politicians. We should not listen to their pranks.

Governors of South-East came up with a statement, proscribing activities of IPOB. Do they have the power to do that?

They have the power to some extent to keep and maintain peace in their jurisdiction. They cannot fold their hands and allow the breakdown of law and order in their respective states. They had called Kanu and advised him to plan well as others are doing without violence and should not plunge their region into anarchy in the name of Biafra.

He (Kanu) decided to run secret police, agents and even armed them, telling people that he can stop election in Anambra state and nothing will happen. Yes, we know the youths are angry and hungry, jobless and many issues are there to be solved but you cannot solve issues by adding more to it.

Do you believe in one Nigeria?

I do believe in one Nigeria and we have not grown more than America because America has 52 states and ours is far less than America. We can form a better Nigeria if we can get things right from our mindset.

What do you have to say about the First Lady who is still donating relief materials to the less privileged, especially the Internally Displaced Persons?

She is doing the best she can to support the current government and actualise what she promised in her campaign. So, Chibok girls and other women are all her own because she is the mother of the nation. She is really doing well and we are also praying that God will grant her the courage to do more.

