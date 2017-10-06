Nigeria Sports Awards: Moses, Oshoala, Quadri top lists

Super Eagles striker Victor Moses, Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala, Table Tennis star Aruna Quadri and D’Tigers captain Ike Diogu top the lists of nominees for the 2017 Nigerian Sports Award billed November 17 in Lagos.

At a press briefing held in Lagos on Thursday, the Chairman of the newly constituted panel, Mr. Kweku Tandoh said nominees for this year’s award would be in 16 categories that include Discovery of the year.

The list of categories to be competed for include; Coach of the year, Wrestler of the Year, Ball Sports of the Year, Female Footballer of the Year, Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, Sports Administrator of the Year, Sports Governor of the Year, Sportswriter of the Year (Radio),Male Footballer of the Year, Sports Journalist of the Year(TV), TV Sports Journalist, Print Sports Journalist of the Year and Team of the Year, Discovery of the Year.

The trio of Akuh Purity, Kennedy Boboye and Sam Vincent will battle for the coach of the year while the likes of Aruna Quadri, Ike Diogu and Evelyn Akhator make up the three finalists for Ball Sports of the Year, the trio of Victor Moses, Anthony Okpotu, Stephen Odeh are expected to slug it out for the Male footballer of the Year.

