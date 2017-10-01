Nigeria wobbling at 57, but future is bright

As Nigeria marks 57 years of nationhood today, prominent leaders have appraised its fortunes declaring that the nation is wobbling even as they claimed its political leaders have failed to achieve the dreams of its founding fathers.

Though a few acknowledged some level of development, they said largely, the nation has fallen from grace to grass, in the areas of education, agriculture and even commitment to cohesive national development.

Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, his counterpart in Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, former Leader of the Northern Elders Council, (NEC), Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, Anthony Cardinal Olubumi Okogie and veteran actor, Chika Okpala, (Zebrudaya) said with current terrorist activities of Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen, secessionist agitations and a comatose economy, the nation has nothing to cheer about.

“I will say Nigeria as a nation is wobbling at 57. We are wobbling with all these problems of Boko Haram and its terrorism, secessionist agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra and Fulani herdsmen killing people in many parts of the country, “said Chief Osoba. “We have almost lost everything that was there for us at independence; resources, image and all the rest.

When I say resources, I mean not just material resources. I remember at independence, Nigerian graduates were recognised all over the world. Nurses from the University College Ibadan were automatically enrolled in all parts of the Commonwealth in those days. Doctors and lawyers educated in Nigeria were able to practice immediately after graduation all over the world. “Our forefathers started very well.

At independence, our foreign policy was robust. Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, was the first to bring the Commonwealth conference to Nigeria, the first time it was held outside the UK, and Nigeria also brokered peace in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and Zambia. The influence of Nigeria was that much.

The British government looked up to Nigeria to resolve major issues in Africa. But we lost it,” he said. Mr. Peter Obi, described Nigeria as a failed nation at 57, saying it gave rise to various agitations in the country.

He, however, said that it was wrong to blame President Muhammadu Buhari or any single person for the problems in the country, which he described as a result of cumulative years of leadership failure for which the entire political class is guilty.

Obi, who spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Saturday during the 2017 Independence anniversary lecture at the Akanu-Ibiam International Conference Centre, titled “Change and Changing Nigeria through Harnessing of Investment Potentials of Ebonyi State: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”, expressed regret that the countries with the same growth trajectory as Nigeria in the 80s have all overtaken the us in all indices of development. Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, in his contribution said in terms of political development, “our political leaders have failed woefully. It is unfortunate. We failed woefully.”

He blamed this on military intervention.

“Others who also had the misfortune of their military getting themselves involved in politics are doing well, but ours turned out to be a colossal failure. Our contemporaries like India, Malaysia, Singapore, Argentina, Korea and a lot of other countries where the military intervened in their politics have made something good out of the experience. “In these countries, it was the military themselves that created the conditions that pushed them forward.

But in Nigeria, our military institutionalised corruption and selfishness. They didn’t do well in terms of governance and that is why we are still backward. I blame our challenges of underdevelopment squarely on these military interventions”: he said. Reminiscing in like manner, Cardinal Okogie, frowned at the disturbing level of division in the country, especially current administration’s failure to treat all sections of the country as equal. “I think we are falling from grace to grass; and the way I see Nigeria presently, if care is not taken, I don’t know, I am not a prophet but it may get worse.”

“So that impression nearly 70 per cent of Nigerians have today, they are all afraid of coup.

If care is not taken, I am afraid they are knocking at it. And I pray those who are in government should reason twice. They are not just there; God didn’t just put them there to look after themselves and their families alone.

No, it is the whole country and this is why some people are very much annoyed that ok you have to kill us but before you kill us we will kill you. “We have no leaders, the leadership is very poor. It is just lopsided, one side; that is what you hear. This one is promoted, that one is promoted but from where? It is not fair. We have been experiencing this kind of thing in the country.

So I can’t give them pass mark,” he said. Veteran comedian, Chief Chika Okpala, lamented the departure from the internal cohesion, that brotherliness that existed in the country at independence.

“As a child I did not know where we were going, but we had hope that everybody had equal opportunity; we were not educated on this: ‘This is Hausa person, this is Yoruba person, this is Igbo person.”

There was competition everywhere. If you excelled, you were taken, there was no acrimony, we lived like brothers and sisters; we competed. In fact we didn’t know was who. When they say you are Hausa, or you are Igbo, omo Igbo, omo Yoruba, omo kobo kobo, omo ofe mmanu nobody took it as a derogatory thing and all that; no. Those derogatory languages were not used in those days. We were all Nigerians; we were all striving to make the country great. But those days are gone.”

He blamed the current divisions in the country on the leadership. “The fact is that the person at the head who should actually weigh these things and take proper decisions is biased and he has shown it. You don’t need to be biased as a leader; you should never to be biased because you were elected to that position.”

On his part, Chief Osoba said the nation should look at “Governance, leadership and politics, because these are the areas we have problems. Not in the private sector because the sector is highly organised. That is why Nigeria should go back to merit and not federal character.”

He said nation needs restructuring and devolve more powers to the states than the centre. Proffering solution, Obi said “Nigeria should cue into Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), not in signature. The country is there in signature and it is the only country that got involved in Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and did not achieve one goal because as soon as we signed the signature, we threw it away and came here and started doing things wrongly.

