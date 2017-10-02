Nigeria’ll overcome every challenge soon – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that the country would soon get out of its current challenges both economic and political. The Vice President stated this yesterday at the Interdenominational Church Service to mark this year’s 57th Independence celebration at the National Christian Centre Abuja. The theme of the Independence service was “National unity in the bond of peace and love”.

Osinbajo, while speaking, noted that the greatest commandment in the scripture is “love the Lord your God with all your strength and love your neighbour as yourself.”

The Vice President prayed that the nation will blossom and overcome challenges and the glory of the former days will be nothing to be compared to the glory of the latter days.

He declared that the nation will be joyful and prosperous. He reminded the congregation that the Bible encourages citizens to love their enemies. “Christians are to teach the nation unity but first by uniting the body of Christ.

This is the responsibility of all who are followers of the Lord Jesus Christ. The Lord says vengeance is His,” he stressed. Osinbajo said that Nigeria was at the point where Christians must rise up to teach every citizen the virtue of Christ.

First reading was taken from the book of Ephesians 4:1-6 by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen. The second scripture was read by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara from first Corinthians 13:1-13.

In his remarks General Yakubu Gowon, who spoke on behalf former Nigerian leaders, urged Nigerians to continue to pray for Nigeria because this was the greatest responsibility.

