The Nigerian child at 57

Friday last week, being the last working day of the month of September, I heard some noise from the streets, it sounded like young children chanting. I rushed to the window and there they were young school pupils waving the Nigerian flag high and chanting what I couldn’t quite make sense of, but no doubt had to do with Nigeria and how proud they were to belong to such a great country.

I watched with so much admiration as they marches in files, so full of energy and with so much joy. Their class teacher and guardians following closely for a few who may want to step out of line.

I couldn’t hold back the smile forming on my lips. I remember when I was just like them, walking kilometers to the stadium for a match past every of 1st October. We would swing our arms with so much vigor, in the sun or rain… love for our dear country.

I looked at those children, I sighed. There were children with potentials to be great. Fortunate to be born into the most populous black country, at the same time unfortunate to be called a Nigerian.

Sometime ago watched a child being interviewed on TV on Oct 1st. when she was asked what she had to say to fellow children she said she was living Nigeria with her whole family and for those still living in Nigeria, ‘goodluck’ to them! Sadly the Nigerian child has been a victim of all that is wrong with Nigeria and this goes on and on without any remorse.

Or how can we explain the mind boggling things happening to children and we pause for a moment to lament how the world is turning upside down and then we continue like nothing happened… life continues.

Sunny Idachaba of The Authority recently wrote a piece on the Nigerian Child and I quote: “Policies affecting the Nigerian child are often imposed on them rather than through participation.

Report indicates that increased participation of children in issues affecting their lives can have positive and far reaching effects on their health and socio-economic conditions. When children participate in decision making, they tend to be more creative, positive and energetic vibes thereby offering ideas devoid of sentiments.

In spite of the above scenario, the fact still remains that Nigeria has been unable to deal with several issues affecting the rights of children such as children living on the streets, those affected by communal conflict, drug abuse, human trafficking, deprivation and the weakness of the juvenile justice system, among several others.

A cursory look at the plight of the Nigerian child shows dehumanisation in every area ranging from social stratification, lack of access to basic nutrition, lack of proper medical care, poor access to education, forced marriage, female genital mutilation, manual labour, etc.

” The impression that a child is to be seen and not heard has always been when I was a child and still is today. Maybe if we as a people could listen to our children we might begin to straighten ourselves and amend some things – policies, way of life, whatever needs adjustment, maybe then we can say there is hope for the leaders of tomorrow.

We must hope for the very best for the Nigerian child. But this goes beyond lip service, we need more of well coordinated action from everyone concerned- parents, teachers, religious groups, government and the society at large so when the Nigerian child lifts the national flag high in the air, he is indeed proud and fortunate to be a Nigerian

