Nigerian prison where children die like flies

…..For children, it’s a cry for help

Hundreds of minors are kept in inhuman conditions in Badagry, Ikoyi and Kirikiri prisons in Lagos writes JOHN CHIKEZIE

Amental description of a Nigerian prison is not pleasant; you would probably create images describing a den of thieves, murderers, rapists, armed robbers, kidnappers and all sort of unimaginable hardened criminals. But never would those images or pictures include a photo of a child or a teenager among the incarcerated outlaws.

It is, however, bizarre that in the 21st Century there exists a prison in Lagos, Nigeria, which breeds horror for children and dashes their hope, though serving as a correctional facility.

This is the synopsis of children between the ages 12 and 17, lurked with fear in their faces and hunger in the belly but ‘caged’ with hardened criminals at the Badagry, Ikoyi and Kirikiri prisons in Lagos.

For instance, located at the beach front of the historic and ancient Badagry town, is the 132-year-old Badagry Prisons.

It was established in 1885 to house convicted and awaiting trial inmates. But sadly, 85 per cent of inmates currently inhabiting the prison are children aged 12 or 13.

No fewer than 3,000 underage children are scattered across Lagos prisons many of who were hauled into prison by the police in the guise of ridding the state of hawking.

These children are kept in prison for sundry offences such as hawking and crossing the highways.

This has, no doubt, violated their rights as encapsulated by 54-point Article of the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The UN Article which was adopted and opened for signature, ratification and accession by the General Assembly resolution 44/25 of 20 November 1989 came into effect on September 2, 1990.

Although it is observed around the world that children languish behind bars sometimes for protracted periods, in many cases, they face brutal and inhumane conditions.

Lack of record-keeping and a wide array of institutions mean that the number of children held worldwide in such environments is not known.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimated that more than one million children are behind bars around the world.

Many are held in decrepit, abusive, and demeaning conditions, deprived of education, access to meaningful activities, and regular contact with the outside world.

Many of these children and adults who were convicted of crimes committed when they were children have received excessive or disproportionate sentences that violate international law, which requires that imprisonment of children be in “conformity with the law and shall be used only as a measure of last resort and for the shortest appropriate period of time”.

Others are held for acts that should not be crimes at all, such as skipping school, running away from home, having consensual sex, and seeking or having an abortion. Some have never been tried for their alleged crimes; others are tried as if they were adults and, when convicted, sent to serve time in adult prisons.

Migrant children are also routinely held in immigration detention, contrary to international standards. Children with disabilities and others may be institutionalised in the guise of protection.

A UN study expected to be finalised in 2017 promises to put international focus on the detention of children and hopefully result in more systematic monitoring of abusive practices, increased compliance with international standards, and a dramatic reduction in the number of children deprived of their liberty.

But governments need not wait for this report; they can and should act now to establish genuine alternatives to detention and ensure that those children who must be detained are held in humane conditions and benefit from schooling, health services, recreational opportunities, and contact with the outside world.

In Lagos, Nigeria, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)’s Child Justice Consultant, Dr Wilfred Mamah, had raised the alarm on the plights of children detained and languishing in different prisons across the country.

He said: “We have been working with the Lagos State government in the protection of the Rights of the Children.

“There are currently many children languishing in many Lagos State prisons as well as in other prisons across Nigeria.

“We have, therefore, come up with a Community Rehabilitation Programme with Grace Springs Rehabilitation Home, to gainfully engage these children and ensure that other children are not sent to prison unnecessarily.

“We need to know that no child is born a failure or an offender but should be corrected and shown love always. We are aware that a number of children are still in prison. Were it not for the intervention of the Chief Judge of Lagos State, who recently released about 80 children from the Badagry Prisons, those children would still have been languishing there.”

Mamah’s fears were confirmed on August 2 when the former Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Funmilayo Atilade, was shocked at the number of underage children detained in Lagos prisons.

Also, Lagos Chief Social Welfare Officer, Mr. Yakubu Jubril, said that many of the children in Lagos prisons were being wrongly held as his ministry had come to realise that some of the children in different prisons across Lagos State were not supposed to be there.

He said: “We have realised that children who are not supposed to be in prison are there today. We have found out that some of these children did not actually commit the offences levelled against them. Some were unduly raided by the Task Force.’’

However, Justice Atilade visited the Badagry Prisons on the sole aim of granting amnesty to 28 underage inmates, but was confronted with an alarming outburst of over a 100 weary and pale looking children, suffering from severe malnutrition and diverse contagious diseases.

Detained among convicted murderers, rapist, kidnappers and all sorts, in the dark stinking cells of the prison, are the underage children, who were starved of freedom and serving sentences for various offences bothering on aimless wandering, hawking and petty theft.

Although Atilade’s intervention was propelled by a social worker, Mrs. Dupe Olubanwo, who had filed a report to the office of the CJ on the alarming number of children, age ranging from 12 to17, held in the prison, the children’s haggard appearances were in stark contrast to the neat and robust appearances of the prison warders who lined up to welcome the then CJ in well-ironed uniforms.

These children, who were clad in oversized blue and green prison uniforms, were ordered to seat on wooden benches in the prison chapel, while hoping for freedom.

Most of the children could easily be mistaken for corpses if accidentally laid beside one, because they appeared as skeletons whose flesh had been shrivelled up for lack of food.

It was a pathetic sight because these children were left at the mercy of the diseases that had eating up their flesh. Some of them had untreated wounds, chicken pox, small pox, body rashes from severe cases of scabies.

Also among them were those with amputated legs, swollen arms and a case of fractured ankle.

Within the prison, the overwhelming outpour of disinfectants sprayed by prison officials could do nothing to hide the awful smell of unwashed bodies of inmates. This choked the breathing condition of everyone in attendance.

The atmosphere filled with putrid body odour forced many visitors to seek hand sterilizers and even ‘Tom Tom sweets’ to protect themselves and ease off the foul odour.

Their eyes, filled with tears of hope, gazed intently as they sat waiting to hear their names.

There was, however, a particular case of about 13-year-old boy (name unidentified) who was laid and confined to a corner behind the chapel. He had suffered stroke.

According to his friends, he had walked into the prison unaided, but was struck by an unknown disease which paralysed him. His eyes were stained in blood as though he had an impaired vision. He looked lost and desperately hungry. The colour of his shorts could barely be identified as a result of thick stains of dirt or excreta covering the surface.

Another heart-breaking situation was when a boy, aged 13, was found covered in sores. He ran towards some visitors screaming “my thing don finish oo” (apparently referring to his penis) as he held out his penis on his palm.

Tears rolled down his eyes, he sobbed gently and said: “Look! My thing is paining me bad, bad. To piss na wahala. E dey scratch me and the wound no gree go.”

Painfully, the young lad’s penis had been eaten off severely by scabies, which in local parlance is called “krawkraw”.

His penis and scrotum sac oozed out yellow pus as a result of his frequent scratching. This also affected the upper part of his buttocks which was also as a result of intense heat and improper cleaning.

New Telegraph found another 13-year-old boy. In a bid to draw the attention of the then CJ, he cried out in Yoruba language saying: “E joo, ara nni mi. E saanu mi” (please I am in torment! Please have mercy on me).

The state in which the children were presented clearly revealed the unimaginable languishing experience they’ve all been subjected to.

At this point, the atmosphere was emotional for everyone, including judges, journalists and other stakeholders, who came in Atilade’s convoy. They were all moved with compassion and empathy for the children.

The gory sight of these children, lined up like criminals, with their shaven heads bowed, induced a sense of urgency and all officers present swung into action.

A member of the Prison Decongestion Committee, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, told New Telegraph that the issue of death was a common event in Badagry Prisons; since five children were recorded dead in the previous month.

He said: “Children here die like flies. They are neglected and are never cared for. And they are subjected to the same hardship facing the older inmates. The wardens hurriedly allowed them have their baths because they knew the CJ would be here today.

“As you can see from their gaunt and skeletal bodies, feeding is a major problem. The children are starving and literally dying of hunger. Many came here healthy but are slowly consumed by untreatable diseases. There is no medical facility here to treat the infected ones and if it’s a contagious one, it becomes easily transmitted.”

Also speaking on the sleeping conditions of the children, he said, “it is quite traumatic because children are forced to lie alongside other adult prisoners.

“They are so tightly packed together like sardines in the small cells. Most of them are forced to take a sitting position while sleeping.

“They seldom have their baths or brush their mouths since getting potable water is already a serious problem here”.

It was also learnt that some of these boys were sometimes taken out into the streets to be used as beggars, while the money collected would be pocketed by the prison official who led them.

It was also learnt that all the offences committed by many of the children like wandering and stealing, were all ‘bailable’.

These teenagers were caught and arrested by some task force officials, who charged them before a Mobile Court.

Hence, when they plead guilty to the offences, the Mobile Court would then mete out immediate punishment or impose a fine payment of N35,000 or below, depending on the offence.

But unfortunately, some of them were errand boys or children from poor homes. Some were brought to Lagos to serve as houseboys and at the same time pushed off into hawking by their masters or madams.

Others, whose parents are poor and could barely afford such fine, at the time, only pleaded and watched in sorrow as their children were whisked to prison.

Deputy Comptroller of Prison, Oyeniran Famuwagun, while addressing Atilade, said that the Badagry Prisons was built to contain 320 inmates but was currently occupied by 584 inmates.

He said: “The prison has a population of 584 inmates with 389 convicted males and 195 awaiting trial males.”

But shortly after, like the silence of the cemetery, the prison suddenly turned serene as the Prison Decongestion Committee, headed by Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye, began to call out names as written on the warrant lists submitted by the prison.

Those who heard their names leaped for joy as though it was finally a dream come true. They came out and stood shivering before the CJ who they believed had the absolute power to give them freedom.

As they stood, in a synchronised motion, the boys all scratched their bodies, and without shame, scratched their itching privates in the full glare of the visitors.

Their skin had turned ghostly white from the constant scratching as a result of the untreated skin diseases and infections.

However, one of the policemen attached to Atilade’s convoy, who also spoke under condition of anonymity, said that bringing the children to the prison was usually not the destination ordered by the Mobile Courts.

He said: “These children are meant to be taken to remand homes or correctional facilities but when the task force officers realise that the locations of such homes were too far for them, they dump them in prisons.”

There was a pathetic case of a 14-year-old teenager identified as Samuel, who suffered such fate.

Samuel was picked up by task force officials for hawking beef sausage popularly known as Gala. He was convicted and dumped in the prison.

Samuel was heard pleading for his freedom as he spoke to some of the Decongestion Team members, saying, “Please sir, I want to go home. Please help me! I was brought to Lagos from the East by my uncle (referring to a distant relative) in 2015.

“He told me to start selling Gala and that was how police picked me. My people do not even know that I am in this prison.”

Taking a sober glance at Samuel’s situation, his parents or uncle would probably assume that he had been kidnapped or probably used for rituals by evil men without the faintest idea that he is alive, languishing in prison.

This is simply one of the weird cases of thousands of children mysteriously gone missing without a trace in Lagos. It is truly a cry for help for these children.

Apparently miffed by the underage inmates’ precarious plight, Head of the Family Court, Justice Yetunde Idowu, said that the judiciary of Lagos State had zero tolerance for molestation of children.

She said: “On no condition should a child, below 18 years, be kept in prison either on conviction or awaiting trial.

“Please anytime a child is brought here, send a message to either the office of the Public Defender or the High Court. Children who commit an offence are not meant to be kept in prison but in correctional facilities for reformation.”

Idowu was echoed by Lagos Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Funmilola Adesola Odunlami, who simply said that government believed so much in justice administration and for the purpose of protecting children’s rights, enacted the Child’s Rights Law, 2007.

She said: “The Lagos State government does not tolerate children kept in prison. Please call 112 or 727 if you find any child in prison because this is alarming.”

Also, Chairman, Judiciary Committee, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Fumilayo Tejuosho, said that the Lagos State government was not aware of the abnormally.

She said: “A prison is not a place for a child. Their minds are young and still in the formative stage. I am going to carry this message back to the governor because something urgently needs to be done.

“The issue of keeping children in prison is condemnable in its totality. These are the leaders of tomorrow.”

To effectively carry out the release, Atilade ordered that all the warrant papers of each underage child be brought and his name called out for identification. It was a herculean task that involved sorting through piles of paperwork to crosscheck their ages and offences.

When several names were called it was observed that most of them were absent.

When the CJ asked of the person’s whereabouts, the prison wardens simply echoed “he is in the kitchen”. This happened several times and it left many wondering what they might be doing inside the kitchen and how many they truly were in number.

The process of the release went tediously on and in separate batches of six and tens. As a result of the time far spent, the CJ successfully granted amnesty to 80 underage inmates.

It became a moment of redemption and salvation for some, especially those released while it dashed the hope and increased the bitterness of those

who weren’t selected.

The prison was finally mixed with both songs of joy and tears of anguish as those released made their way to the Director of the Ministry of Youths and Social Development, Alausa, Mr. Odun Anjorin, for departure arrangements.

One would assume that the prison management operated on a zero budget plan considering the sickening condition of the children, not until the dashed out yellow nylons containing bottle waters, can malt drinks and meat pies to each guest. But dramatically, all the guests as though in symphony decided to give out their stacks to the hungry looking teenagers who were already salivating at the sight of the edible items.

They fought desperately, with all their might, as lions, at each other using finger nails, punches and head nods for the ultimate precious food. The stronger ones forcibly overpowered the weaker bunch and munched ravenously on the meat pies. They hungrily gulped the malt in seconds, while those left stranded had no choice but to go after the drops or crumbs on the floor which they either licked off or picked into their mouth.

There was a great shout of shock by some of the guests when one of the boys, on a green prison garment and partly diseased, fell to the ground like a branch cut off from a tree in an attempt to reach out for a stack. When the boy fell, he remained mute and unmoved for about five minutes on the dusty ground. He was too weak to get back up. Finally, an inmate helped pull him back on his feet. After the whole process, on our way to exit the prison, New Telegraph met another 16-year-old boy, who sat outside the chapel, on a cemented slab begging for money.

This teenager had sores covering his entire skin. His eyes could be barely seen because of a huge swollen thick flesh covering his eyelid – he was obviously decaying and rotting while still breathing.

He had been rejected and abandoned to his fate as no one dared go near him. He was so unpleasing to the eyes that many of the guests felt irritated and nauseous afterwards. He only sat in the company of flies which perched all over him while feasting on his open sores. He could be heard muttering, “Help me!” “Don’t mind him,” shouted an angry prison warder, “he has been convicted”.

Everyone who visited the prison that day left with a story; an indelible mark of horror meted on underage children in Badagry Prisons; a memory that certainly cannot be uttered. But when contacted, the Head of Public Affairs Unit, Lagos Task Force, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, denied claims that underage children were arrested and charged before a Mobile Court by task force officials.

He also denied claims that parents were asked to pay a fine before their children are released to them. He said: “When these children are arrested by the task force, it does not necessarily mean that the offences committed are grievous ones.

Since they are underage children, there is no way they can be arraigned before any court or even get a court pronouncement. “They are kept in a provisional office not cell while waiting for their parents since the laws do not permit us to keep them more than 24 hours. “I wouldn’t know how they got locked up in prison because I don’t work in a court room. But most of them get mixed up with miscreants in the streets.

These miscreants are mostly found sleeping under bridges and illegal kiosks. “Most of them were arrested at Obalende, Oshodi under bridge, Ojuelegba and Agege area. We often catch them in the midst of all these bigger miscreants, sometimes smoking Indian hemp or cigarette. “We don’t ask their parents to pay any fine before taking them. Rather, when parents come to identify the kids, we educate and enlighten them on parental care.

“So when some of these boys are apprehended and interviewed, some would say that they came from broken homes – where father and mother are separated. Some would also say that their fathers remarried and their stepmothers are now maltreating them.

And so they are forced to run out of home to avoid abuses. Others would also claim that their parents are dead. But the Prosecuting Officer at Magistrates’ Court 2, Ikeja, Inspector Simeon Imhowa, said that police used to arrest anybody, not only children found loitering late at night. Imhowa said the police had warrant of arrest empowered by Sections 10 of the Criminal Procedural Act (CPA), 1986.

He said: “The CPA empowered the police, at the time, to arrest citizens on aimless loitering suspected to have committed an offence. “These arrests are made on people who cannot give a reasonable account of themselves during such odd hours. They are, however, arrested for criminal prosecution. But if a clear identification is given, such a person would be released. “So when it’s a late hour, some policemen see it as an opportunity to intimidate citizens because they are in a position to make an arrest. The government actually realised that people can come back late from work as a result of traffic.

“The victimisation of citizens at night by the police prompted the government to scrap that section. “However, locking up a child in prison is a wrong measure. During one of our annual trainings as police officers, we were taught that on no account should a child be remitted to prison custody because of their tender age. Secondly, whatever you teach a child remains indelible in his/her mind because of their tender age.

But the Director of Access to Justice, Joseph Otteh, said the Child Rights Law (CRL) of Lagos State was like a Bill of Rights for Children. The CRL, according to him, enumerates the rights children have in Lagos State and the obligations which individuals and government have to implement to realise and advance those rights. He said: “The law makes it mandatory that the measure of every treatment meted to a child will have, as its primary reference, what is in the best interest of that child. We need to bear this context in mind. A child, in the eyes of the CRL, is a person who has not attained the age of 18 years.

“The law protects children by a number of measures, not least of which is providing a much stronger and broader legal protection to children who represent a very vulnerable demographic of our society and establishing institutional mechanisms that offer better safeguards for the welfare of children; the law ensures that children are treated in ways that are appropriate to their care, interests and development.

“In terms of effectiveness, the jury is probably still out on that one at this time but there is anecdotal evidence suggesting that social attitudes towards children’s rights and needs have adjusted better more recently.”

Otteh said children could take advantage of the law, through greater media sensitisation of parents and guardians – not leaving out the children themselves of course – and deeper civil society engagement.

“Maybe a case can be made for the contents of the law to be made a compulsory part of the teaching curriculum in our schools,” he added. According to him, the terms “arrest or imprisonment” are generally avoided in legislations on child justice and the CRL tows this line. He said: “Children can be taken into legal custody, but that is not regarded as arrest. Different laws can hold provisions that are specifically addressed to children.

“The police can take into legal custody children who are reasonably suspected of having committed any crimes for the purpose of bringing such a child to an appropriate court for dealing with the alleged crime. “Arraigning a child before a Mobile Court is of doubtful legal validity and it’s not clear that a Mobile Court has the requisite competence to adjudicate over children.

First, the character of a Mobile Court – a peripatetic court dispensing a sort of ‘fast food’ kind of ‘justice’ will have institutional limitations with respect to all the rights of children. On his part, Dele Adesina, SAN, said he was not aware of any offence or any law that created an offence of wandering not to talk of ‘aimless wandering’.

He said: “I am not also aware of any offence at all that created the offence of wandering in Nigeria. If you arrest or charge someone for wandering then you must show that part of the law or constitution where it is stipulated. “Secondly, I know that children below 18 years are brought before a social welfare trial and not the court of law, whether it’s called a mobile court or a stagnant/fixed court.” A legal luminary, Professor Itse Sagay, SAN, said children “cannot be arrested, although it depends on the age”.

He said: “There is a minimum age below which a child can be arrested. You can take a child into custody but not for the purpose of arraignment at all. They can be arrested only on the terms of taken into custody.

“There are courts meant for children, though not regular courts. I call that type of court meant for children ‘welfare institutions’. They are taken there and the duty of that court is to find out exactly what their status are and identify their parents so they could be called to questioning regarding the children’s misconduct.

“A situation where they do not have parents or the offence is serious, they could be taken to special homes for rehabilitation. The issue of arrest and putting in prison is illegal. “Whoever did that should be brought to book.

And the Magistrate that gave such remand orders is not fit for the job. So no one is permitted to do that to children at all. “When taken into custody, it is for the purpose of safe keeping or protection. They children can thereafter be taken to a family court where their history could be ascertained and documented. “The reason behind their wandering would also be checked and whether they have a home.

And in cases where they don’t have, a correctional home can be recommended in order to check their character and behaviour. “However, such offence is not for punishment at all because they are too young to be subjected to that.

Hence, wandering is never an offence in this country. Any policeman who says he arrested someone for wandering has committed an illegal act and he needs to be disciplined. On the aspect of prisons receiving these children, I think that once the magistrate sends them to the prison, the prison authorities have no choice. But if I were the prison authorities, I will take them in and immediately write to the Magistrate that they ought not to be there.”

