Nigerians to Eagles: Give us this day

The Super Eagles face the Chipolopolo of Zambia today in a World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium and a cross section of Nigerians in separate interviews with IFEANYI ANAYAKA and DAMILOLA OLALEYE urged the team to beat the Southern African opponents so as to pick the ticket to Russia.

Eagles will beat Zambia 2-0

Super Eagles need to put in more effort in the game against Zambia. Our players need to keep their heads up and avoid complacency. With this, we will definitely get the job done. For me, Eagles will win 2-0 against Zambia.

It’ll be a tight contest

The match between Nigeria and Zambia is going to be a very tight game but I see it ending 2-0 in favour of the Super Eagles. I want to appeal to the players and their coaches to do everything to make us happy, we loved it the way they defeated Cameroon last time and doing the same against Zambia will be a welcome development.

Igiri Israel

NYSC Corp member, Calabar State

Eagles’ll give Zambia Cameroon treatment

Given the performance of Super Eagles in the game against the Lions of Cameroon, I think they are good to go. I feel we will win 3-1 against Zambia. The Zambians are also confident because of the way they defeated Algeria home and away, but Eagles must prove to them they are different from Algeria.

Gideon Arinze

Student, Enugu State

Eagles must not underrate Chipolopolo

It will be a tough match but the Super Eagles need to fight hard if they want to seal the 2018 World Cup ticket in Russia. I know we are going to perform well; we will beat Zambia but we must not underrate them.

Kingsley Okafor

Fashion designer, FESTAC town

Eagles must be serious

Super Eagles need to be serious with the game on October 7 because Zambia too want to qualify and the margin is already close; it won’t be an easy game.

Ebhodaghe Samuel

Student, Delta State

Coach must get the selection right

Super Eagles can defeat Zambia owing to our current form. We can heave a sigh of relief against Chipolopolo because we defeated African champions (Cameroon) and drew away. Secondly, it all boils down to putting round pegs in round holes, meaning the coach should stick to his winning team; not changing his winning team.

Duru Victor

Student, Imo State

Eagles need motivation

It will be a very tough match no doubt, but I give it to Nigeria, Eagles will give it their all to qualify and with home advantage, motivation, and experience, Nigeria will win.

Chukwuedon

Chinedu

Sales coordinator,

Lagos State

Looking at Super Eagles current form, they will definitely beat Zambia because we have a better squad than Zambia. Our players are playing in big clubs abroad and if you look at Zambia the majority of them are still playing in Africa, we can make our quality count if our players stay focused.

Otedola Sulaimon

Architect, United Arab Emirates, Fujaira.

Super Eagles were so organised in the last game against Cameroon and with that definitely, we can also pull through against Zambia with mouthwatering performance as we did against Cameroon.

Samson Udoh

Footballer, Yaba

