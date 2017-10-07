Nigerians, others to enjoy extended stopover services to Istanbul

Nigeria passengers on Turkish Airlines transiting through the airlines’ hub at Istanbul now have a lot to look forward to as the airline has extended its stopover services to allow time to explore the city and its many tourism and hospitality offerings.

Aside Nigeria, the extended package covers transfer passengers departing from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Australia, Algeria, and South Africa, travelling to selected destinations across the USA, Europe, South America, the UK, Ireland, the Far East, Middle East, North Africa and Asia.

Passengers travelling from Algeria, South Africa and Nigeria who have more than 20 hours of connection time in Istanbul can avail this service which was previously offered to passengers departing from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Australia.

The stopover services offer passengers complimentary accommodation and a great opportunity to discover the unique beauty of Istanbul during their transit. Passengers will receive an accommodation voucher from Turkish Airlines’ authorised staff after booking their flight. Using the voucher, economy class passengers will receive a one-night stay at a four star hotel; and business class passengers a two-night stay at a five star hotel in Sultanahmet and Taksim; neighbourhoods regarded as the central points of Istanbul.

Chief Marketing Officer of the airline, Mr. Ahmet Olmuştur, said: ‘‘After receiving a positive response from our passengers we are excited to extend our ‘Stopover’ programme to more countries. We want to provide our passengers an opportunity to experience Turkish hospitality and other attractions that the beautiful city of Istanbul has to offer. We are confident that our passengers will benefit from our service and will make the most out of it.”

