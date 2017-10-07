Nigerians slam Laide Bakare for proudly displaying American citizenship status

Nigerians have continued to slam pretty but controversial Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, across different platforms after she proudly displayed her recently-obtained US Citizenship Certificate on social media. She posted a photo of herself holding the certificate, which automatically confers the full rights accorded an American citizen on her, on social media and some Nigerians have come for her.

Viewed as the reason behind her disappearance from the scene for the past few years and long stay in the United States, many say she is the latest to show she bears no loyalty to Nigeria although she also has a few supporters. Chinyere, a commenter wrote: “Some of our celebrities are not good ambassadors of this country” while another, Yusuf Ashanka, was a bit more comical with the comment: “USA wey people dey die like fowl now.” For a commenter whose identity is simply given as Parrot, Laide Bakare’s absence has not been felt and she‘s not likely to be missed soon. “She needs to stay there please.

Terrible actress,” she said. “Madness. No respect for private matters anymore. When she sees the negative side of social media now, she will start crying,” was how another anonymous respondent put it while another said: “And she’s showing it online.

I have had mine for more than seven years. Why is she disgracing Nigeria now? Looking forward to when an American will show off his/her Nigerian citjzenship certificate chai!! I feel so ashamed for my country.” Another known as Stevoooo, wrote: “Congratulations for dropping Nigeria citizenship for America?? What a shameless Nation ! What a shameless citizen!

How soon you all forgot your national pledge and Anthem??? You all need deliverance as you all failed to fulfill your vows and promises to Nigeria. To serve with all our might.”

