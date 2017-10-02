Nigeria’s only achievement at 57 is unity – Ezeife

Third Republic Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, believes that Nigeria has not been able to make appreciable progress 57 years after independence due to faulty political structure and ineffective leadership. In this interview with FELIX NWANERI, he insists on restructuring of Nigeria along regional lines for the country’s unity and rapid development

How would assess Nigeria at 57 and is there any reason to celebrate the country’s independence from colonial rule?

We have recorded a major achievement by still been in existence as a nation. The Igbos by accepting impossible marginalisation, dehumanisation and humiliation, have sacrificed for the survival of Nigeria.

The Yoruba have also sacrificed for the survival of Nigeria. The Hausa/Fulani by putting on the psychosis of superiority could also be said to have sacrificed for the survival of Nigeria. Our greatest achievement so far is being together as a country called Nigeria.

But, when it comes to making progress and development, we have not achieved much. We should have been miles away from where we are today. We should have been miles away educationally from where we are today.

We are lacking behind in all facets of development, we have not done well and the last two years has been the worst era we had seen in Nigeria. The only thing positive is the fight against corruption.

Though the idea of the anti-corruption corruption cannot be faulted, the questions are: Have we fought the war the right way, and, are we winning the war? I support the anticorruption war because graft is the bane of Nigeria’s development, but is should not be restricted to anybody, and we have to make sure that more corruption is not going on now that the ones we are probing.

We have to make sure that appointments are by merit, approved by the President and not by those close to him after being induced. So, we need a comprehensive anti-corruption policy because there is the need for a new Nigeria.

Some Nigerians are making suggestions on how we can get out of this problem but the government seems not to be listening. That is unfortunate. I keep saying that there are possibilities as there is no reason for the situation that we are in at the moment.

But it behooves on the government to either listen to wise counsel or think out of the box to move the nation forward.

So, you are invariably saying that dreams of Nigeria’s founding fathers are yet to be met by successive administrations?

We thank God that we are still together and we pray that we remain together and for God to open the eyes of all Nigerians to see the need to embrace the most important thing that will sustain our unity, which is restructuring.

The unitary system that we are running cannot survive another year. The present distribution of functions between the Federal Government and the states cannot also survive another year.

The social system we presently have is not sustainable and that is why those of us who are nationalists are insisting that we must restructure, so that Nigeria can survive.

Fifty-seven years after independence, some people are still calling for restructuring of the nation’s political system. Is this not an indication that Nigeria is not yet a nation?

We have stayed together for more than 50 years, so we are a nation of some sort, but we cannot make progress with the political structure we have at the moment. We were making progress before the military struck in 1966.

They abolished the constitution we had, which enabled us to make progress then and made matters worse through unfair distribution of states and local governments. So, restructuring of the political system is the answer to most of our problems as a nation.

How should Nigeria be restructured as so many concepts are being canvassed? Some people are calling for a return to regional government, while others are insisting on the status quo…

The way Nigeria is; we have 36 states plus Abuja, which is the Federal Capital Territory, but are these states sustainable? Out of the 36 states, only four are viable, but there is the possibility that they will be viable if we restructure them into regions.

Those who are afraid of regional government are those who don’t want to put their mind to the future. They are still thinking about the past, when the felt that they were marginalised in the defunct regions.

For instance, the fear of Ebonyi people in the South-East that they would be marginalised if Nigeria is restructured does not exist now because the states must create the regions. What does this mean? It means that the states that will form a region must agree on a constitution.

How feasible is it to return to regionalism after decades it was jettisoned. And given the nature of the Nigerian Constitution, how possible would it be to get it amended to reflect this structure as you have proposed?

Regional government is the only thing that will save Nigeria, anything else will lead to disintegration. We must go back to regionalism to survive and be able to pay salaries. People should be able identified by their culture and govern themselves the way they chose.

That is what is in the offing and reasonable Nigerians from the North and South have embraced it and we cannot run away from it. There are several reasons to justify why Nigeria must embrace true federalism in place of the unitary system that is presently in operation.

But, there is the fear that any restructuring of the present system in place may lead to Nigeria’s disintegration given the level of distrust in the polity and the various agitations of self-determination…

Every group, whether from the North, South-South, South-East or South-West knows that their long time interest is best served within the entity called Nigeria. No group wants to break away from Nigeria, not even Biafra.

Remember that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was president; late Umaru Yar’adua was also president as well as Goodluck Jonathan before Muhammadu Buhari. No one talked about pulling out of Nigeria before now.

What is responsible for the agitation for the state of Biafra at the moment is the injustice the Buhari administration is meting to the people of the South-East.

How would a president appoint people into key positions in Nigeria, yet none of them is Igbo? What kind of thing is that? On merit, we have the best people in Nigeria and that is not boasting.

So, it is injustice that is promoting the clamour for Biafra, but we can solve the problem by having regional governments. I am assuring you that nobody will think about leaving Nigeria if we return to regionalism, but unfortunately those at the helm of affairs are ignorant of issues about Nigeria.

I don’t want to talk about the Aburi Accord, which was reached in 1967 at a meeting attended by delegates of both the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Eastern delegates led by Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The meeting was the last chance of preventing the civil war and it would be recalled that regional government was agreed by both parties before some people reneged.

Most people blame the country’s woes on bad leadership. The consensus is that Nigeria has not been able to get her leadership selection process right. What is your take on that?

The answer is that we have not made progress in the last 57 years, therefore, we are not doing well. If you look at the country, God has given it everything, but we have not been able to harness what he gave to us. So, it is the Nigerian, who is in leadership that is the problem of Nigeria.

How do we solve this leadership problem?

We need a new Nigeria that will accept her manifest destiny. And the question is: What is Nigeria’s manifest destiny? It is to grow into a super power that will earn respect, dignity and prestige for the black man. It should also be able to wipe away shame from the face of the black man.

This is achievable if we allow restructuring as we will have virtually autonomous regions developing at their pace and controlling their resources. When we had regions, the funds for running them were raised by their respective indigenes through taxation and other payments. Because the people raised the funds, they policed the government and as leader, you face their wrath if you are wasting their money.

Who ruled then was not determined by who brought more money, but who had the capacity to manage resources for the common good. So, I am appealing to our Northern brothers and sisters not to think about what they are going to lose as a result of undue advantages given to them by past military leaders from their region. They should look at the quality of growth we will have in the future.

Even, whatever they feel they might lose is likely not to be there. The western world is planning to phase out oil driven vehicles and replace them with electric ones, so oil, which everyone is holding on to in Nigeria at present, will soon become less useful.

Through negotiation, we can make sure that the North does not lose as much as they afraid of. There can be concessions. We must restructure this nation because there is no doubt that the present structure has held us down and stopped us from developing as we should have done.

Do you think that the report of the 2014 National Conference has a role to play in achieving the new Nigeria you spoke of?

Yes, the report of that conference can help to move this nation ahead. A return to the 1963 Constitution will also help to put Nigeria on a sound footing. The problem is that the Hausa/Fulani in power see themselves having all the advantages now and that any restructuring may lead to a loss of these advantages, but that is not true.

It is true that successive military regimes led by Northerners created all the states and local governments that we have and did so in favour of their people, and that is why Bayelsa State has eight local governments, Lagos has 20, while Kano has 44, but the North should think beyond this, so that Nigeria can develop.

There is the fear in some quarters that Nigeria may cease to exist as a nation if urgent steps are not taking to address her progression in the wrong direction. Do you also nurse this feeling?

I strongly believe that Nigeria will survive. So, I am praying for the idea that led to ‘Operation Python Dance’ to die in Nigeria. I am also praying that Nigerians should accept each other as equals and that justice prevails in Nigeria. I want Nigeria to be restructured, so that the component units can control their respective resources and develop at their own pace, so that Nigerians will enjoy the resources God has endowed this country with.

