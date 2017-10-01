Nigeria’s culinary banquet

Hausa’s Tuwo Shinkafa

This is a popular delicacy from the northern parts of Nigeria and is basically a thick pudding made from rice with which you eat soup.

In honour of the Independence Day, we will pay homage to our northern brothers and sisters with this meal at our tables.

Sure, it may be new to your palates, but do not discount it until you have tried it.

Ingredients

•Short grain rice that cooks easily

•Water (enough to cook the rice till soft enough to mash)

Preparation

Wash the rice thoroughly with water and cook till very soft with little resistance when you mash between your fingers.

When the rice is soft enough to mash with ease, using a wooden spatula, mash by pressing the squishy blobs of rice against the side of the pot until it becomes a sticky pudding.

Repeat until you are satisfied with consistency.

Fold into a mound and cover to simmer in low heat for about two minutes.

Turn off the heat and coax the mash into little mound and cover with plastic wraps to keep them from drying to a crust. Serve with your preferred soup.

Typically, tuwo shinkafa would be eaten with miyan kuka, miyan geda, miyan taushe, miyan zogale to mention a few.

Igbo’s Ofe Onugbu Ndigbo kwenu! Happy Independence Day!

We are saluting you with this your popular soup; the Onugbu soup.

No doubt, many homes will serve this staple and the gusto with which it is eaten is not in doubt.

For those of us who do not know how to make this south eastern Nigerian dish, here is how.

Ingredients

• Cowleg and beef • ½ cup stock fish

• Ponmo

• 2 smoked fish

• 12 pieces of cocoyam

• ¾ cup ground ogiri

• 1 cup bitter leaf (freshly washed and squeezed)

• ¼ cup crayfish (ground)

• Yellow pepper for flavor and heat

• 3 cooking spoons palm oil

• Salt and stock cube to taste

Preparation

Clean and season your protein as usual; cook till tender.

Scrape cocoyam until rid of hairs, nick off the tops and bottoms and cook until skin is soft.

Peel cocoyam and pound in your mortar or food processor until smooth paste.

In your pot of meats and stock, add more water to make enough soup for about 7 people.

Add your crayfish, ogiri, palm oil and let it cook for about 4 minutes.

Add your cocoyam in small lumps for easy dissolving in the soup.

If the soup gets too thick, add more water until you get the right consistency, for me that would be the same as my banga soup or white soup.

Add your yellow pepper and bitter leaf and allow cooking for another 4 to 5 minutes and it is done.

Enjoy with fufu or pounded yam.

Tip:

Remember to dissolve your ogiri in water before adding into the soup otherwise, you may end up with clumps of chewy ogiri.

Yoruba’s Efo Riro Efo riro is typically a Yoruba dish but it should be on the tables of every home irrespective of tribe.

It is vegetables so it has added health benefits, just don’t overcook the vegetables to retain as much of the nutrients as possible.

You can make it as spicy as you want and it can be accompanied by any carbohydrate of choice; boiled yam, plantain, potatoes, even eba and fufu.

You could also decide to just feast on the vegetables as is with some protein on the side. It is that flexible.

Ingredients

• 8 wraps of efo (from Nigerian Market). About 8 cups after blanching

• Assorted tripe (orishirishi)

• Ponmo

• Smoked fish

• 4 ground tatashe (red bell peppers)

• 5 – 6 large tomatoes (chopped)

• 1 cup chopped onions

• Stock cubes

• Red bonnet pepper

• 2 cooking spoons palm oil

• 3 table spoons ground Iru/ogiri/dawadawa/ fermented locust beans

• Salt to taste Preparation Wash, chop and blanch your efo and leave to strain.

In a pot, heat up the palm oil and add onions, tomatoes and tatashe. Fry until less sour.

Add the meats and fish, stir and leave to steam for about 3 minutes.

Add your stock cubes, some salt, and more onions and pepper if you like, taste as adjust condiments.

Add your efo, stir thoroughly and cover for one minute so you don’t overcook the vegetables.

Serve as desired.

Celebratory Palm Wine Palm wine has no best friend. It is enjoyed across many tribes in Nigeria. It is this natural frothy white and often sweet (until fermented) alcoholic wine.

It is tapped from palm trees.

It is enjoyed at special occasions like marriages, coronations, burials etc and friends and family enjoy some palm wine when they relax at reunions.

Often sweet when fresh but could be quite sour when it is allowed to ferment.

The alcoholic content can be very deceptive especially when it is still sweet.

This Independence Day celebration of Nigeria at 57 is a perfect occasion to get some to enjoy with friends, family and neighbours with your choice traditional Nigerian meals.

Nutritional value of Palm Wine Palm wine is a sweet syrupy drink with a high level of alcohol especially when left to ferment.

It also contains natural yeast and vitamin A which is very good for the eyes and for nursing mothers (in moderate quantities is believed to help with breast milk production and onset of lactation in new moms).

