Nigeria’s Dollar bond to hit $9bn year end

Determined to take advantage of the Eurobonds low yield an average 6 per cent, the Federal Government is planning to raise as much as $5.5 billion in the next three months.

That will more than double its outstanding dollar bonds to about $9 billion, which is less than a third of the nation’s foreign currency reserves, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Nigerian bond yield is at an average of 16 per cent.

The need to source for cheap funds to finance government’s programmes, according analysts, become necessary as the government’s revenue in the first quarter was a third less than budgeted, Central Bank of Nigeria data shows, and it has $8 billion of debt including interest due in the next three months.

It has another $23 billion due next year. Debt servicing in 2016 doubled to 66 per cent of revenue after the government collected only half of projected income, according to the International Monetary Fund. Reducing the nation’s borrowing costs will free up more state funding as it seeks to spur growth to 7 per cent and create 15 million jobs by 2020.

The economy shrank 1.6 per cent after it reduced oil output amid a slump in crude prices. Currency Risk The Eurobond sale “does lead to increased currency risks in the longer term, but in the short term it will actually bolster Nigeria’s reserves, which will create more confidence in the current naira exchange rate and the CBN’s ability to defend the currency,” said Cobus de Hart, an analyst at NKC African Economics in Paarl, South Africa. Nigeria tightened currency controls soon after crude prices crashed in 2014.

While the central bank has eased some restrictions this year — including by creating a foreign-exchange window for investors — the country is still stuck with import curbs and multiple exchange rates, with spreads stretching almost 20 per cent.

Here is what some analysts and money managers have to say about the sale: De Hart at NKC African Economics: “The target of $5.5 billion in Eurobond issuances before year-end is very ambitious.

That said, the general shift in the debt accumulation strategy towards more external debt is welcome” “A stronger foreign currency buffer will open up more options for the central bank in terms of further steps to liberalize the foreign- currency framework as envisaged in the economic recovery and growth plan, as the apex bank will be in a stronger position to ward off speculative attacks.”

Joe Delvaux, a Londonbased senior fund manager at Duet Asset Management Ltd.: “The government has been talking about changing the debt mix to increase foreign debt to 40 percent, but the size surprised us” “To avoid foreign-currency risk to dollar-debt repayment, Nigeria has to keep up foreign-currency reserves to be stable and high enough.

They also need to improve their debt service to revenue ratio” “Nigeria has an interesting debt challenge.

It has one of the highest debt service-to-revenue ratios in Africa, yet it has one of the lowest debt-to-GDP ratios in the region.” Gaimin Nonyane, the London-based economicresearch head at Ecobank Transnational Inc.: ”Higher bond proceeds, alongside our expectation of higher oil export receipts, should bode well for foreign- currency reserves, and hence provide support for the naira.

Therefore from a foreign-currency risk perspective this development should be positive for the economy” “The key concern would be on the government’s ability to invest the funds in productive areas of the economy that will generate significant revenue and allow it to repay its debt in a timely manner”

”Another main concern is that the higher prospect for foreign-currency liquidity might see the government relapse in its diversification reform program and oil saving efforts and engage in excessive spending (especially with an election in 2019). That will undermine inflation, the naira and the interest rate environment.”

Like this: Like Loading...