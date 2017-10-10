Nigeria’s future depends on agric – FUNAAB VC

Given the important role of agriculture in national development, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof. Ololade Enikuomehin, said it had not only become the mainstay of the nation’s economy, but also the future of the country.

This was part of his views at the just-concluded fifth National Conference/Exhibition and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Women in Agricultural Research and Development (NiWARD), where he insisted that for this relevance to be properly harnessed, the pivotal role of women in agriculture should be encouraged.

With the theme: “Diversity and Inclusiveness in Agricultural Transformation,” Enikuomehin stressed that women have a vital role to play in agricultural activities.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor, who was represented at the event by the Director, Centre for Excellence in Agricultural Development and Sustainable Environment (CEADESE) of the university, Prof. Okanlawon Onagbesan, urged stakeholders to work together in ensuring that the country’s full potentials were realised by engaging in agriculture.

Towards this end, he said women should be encouraged to subscribe to courses in agriculture, adding that African leaders have to strengthen and increase investment, research and development in agriculture as well as engage more women, if the continent is to sustain the current momentum of improved Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Also, the Director of African Women in Agricultural Research and Development (AWARD), Dr. Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg said the “current trends already indicate growth in a positive direction with the World Bank reporting that agricultural GDP growth in Sub-Saharan Africa has accelerated from 2.3 per cent per year in the 1980s to 3.8 per cent per year between 2000 and 2005.”

She added that the African Development Bank (AfDB) had identified agriculture as the continent’s second largest industrial sector by value, while McKinsey Global study estimated that agriculture in Africa would grow by six per cent, per year until 2030.

The director, therefore, advised Africans to decide whether increased food production would be part of an agriculture that followed previous paths of extraction to the export of Africa’s natural resources.

According to her, despite the fertile African soils, the continued threat of the extraction and appropriation of resources did not build much prosperity for the continent.

Thus, Dr. Rutenberg noted that strengthening of agriculture in the continent would have significant economic impact that would reach majority of the population, even as he stressed that Africa was at the moment in history, yet to decide to build an agricultural sector that would not only feed its people, but could lift majority of Africans out of poverty.

This was as she pointed out that agriculture had been positioned to be a major driver of Africa’s economic growth.

The Director, who reminded stakeholders that women make significant contributions to agricultural production, but do not get as much recognition and opportunities to influence policy and decision-making, however, said there was need for greater efforts, aimed at making the agricultural sector more gender-responsive.

while concerted action from several actors, could lead to the birth of inclusive agricultural value chains, as a key agenda.

She stated that the organisation had contributed positively towards the inclusive agricultural transformation through AWARD Fellowships, a career development programme that had reached 465 fellows and 397 unique mentors, of whom 46 per cent were men from 16 Sub-Saharan African countries.

Therefore, Dr. Rutenberg commended NiWARD for being a shining example to many African countries, even as the Kenyan-born AWARD Director highlighted the programme’s Phase III Strategy (2017-2022), to include seeking to have capable, confident and influential African women scientists, to lead critical advances and innovations in agricultural research and development.

Other strategies are seeking to support African agricultural research and development institutions that would prioritise and embrace gender-responsive agricultural research in policy and practice, as well as working towards creating an enabling environment, by ensuring that gender responsiveness became an embedded cultural norm and practice.

