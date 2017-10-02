Nigeria’s situation not beyond redemption – Sani

Mr. Anthony Sani is an elder statesman and the Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he says Nigeria’s situation is not beyond redemption and advises government to deliver on its campaign promise of fighting insecurity and corruption to clear the way for the economy to take root and thrive

What is your assessment of Nigeria on her 57th Independence anniversary?

As it is normal in mechanism of living, Nigeria has experienced ebb and flow of life in the process of nation building. Many Nigerians are most likely to say the socio-economic development is not commensurate with its endowment by way of natural and human resources. Nigeria’s economy still depends on primary commodities. The agricultural sector is still undeveloped and does not provide the needed food security let alone to earn foreign exchange.

The level of industrialisation is still very low. The power and energy sector is abysmally low compared to those of its peers like Iran which were at the same level in 1976.

It is against the foregoing that there is the topsy-turvy in the polity. There is poverty that comes with unemployment, which has spawned insecurity posed by insurgence, armed robbery, kidnapping, baby factory and ritual killings as well as clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

The insecurity and corruption have constituted themselves into sand bags on the path of socio-economic development. This is because corruption has outsourced everything good by stealing our empowerment, our opportunity and our future. We also have cattle rustling and of recent secessionists who seek to promote cleavages of the nation along ethnic lines.

But it is not all gloom. There have been bright sides also. For example, Nigeria has experienced challenge of civil war that was overcome by consciously directed efforts by the leaders.

The Igbos have since been integrated into the polity in positions of Vice President, Senate presidents, Speaker of House of Representatives, Secretary to the Federal Government, Coordinating minister of the economy, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ministers, service chiefs, national chairman of ruling party ,etc.

If you compare educational institutions, health institutions, movement of the nation’s capital from Lagos to Abuja, infrastructural development and stage of socio-economic development as a whole at independence with what obtains now as well as number of states and local governments now with the four regions at independence, then you would hardly avoid the conclusion that Nigeria has moved forward from what we were 57 years ago.

So, rather than lamentations and wailing, we should count our blessings one by one; more so that we have democracy with its freedom which afford us the opportunity to choose our leaders and determine the direction and pace of development. Our situation is not beyond redemption, especially when regard is paid to the fact that adversity is cathartic and constructive as well.

At 57, that will you say Nigeria has made any significant progress?

Nigeria has moved but not at the desired pace and volume compared with its peers with whom the country got independence at the same time. But that is not to suggest the country has not moved. Just compare five universities at independence with the number now.

There was only one state University of Ife and no private universities at independence. Compare that with what obtains now. We have so many unity schools now compared with about five at independence.

We have 36 states as against four regions at independence. We have Abuja which was not there at independence. I can go on. That we have not competed favourably with our peers is not to suggest the nation has done nothing. After all, examination papers are not the same for all countries.

Considering the dreams of Nigeria founding fathers and the state of things in the country today, do you think we deserve to roll out the drums in celebration?

That we have not fully realized the dreams of our founding fathers cannot prevent us from celebration of the anniversary .After all, celebration is for assessment of progress against plans for the express purpose of addressing any shortcomings preparatory for the journeys ahead.

This is because there is no nation without challenges. Were there nations without challenges, such nations would have no need for governance. Do note that challenges of nation buildings are always there.

And that is why nations are engaged in ceaseless hard work to make desires possible and then actualise it. After all, all the good things of life are never natural order of things but attained through ceaseless hard work by the leaders and the led.

Do you think there is much difference in the country’s leadership today with what we had at independence?

There is difference between leadership at independence and now. While the leadership at independence was purposeful and brought people together to unleash their synergy against collective challenges, today’s leadership has no team spirit. And that is why the party manifesto does not seem to matter compared to our founders who believed in letter and spirit of party manifesto and lived it up for common good. The leaders were more team players than present leaders who are highly individualistic and narcissistic.

Nigeria was once a great nation and shinning light among other nations, but the situation has changed. What do you think is responsible for Nigeria’s underdevelopment?

The situations are different because there have been collapse of national ideals and moral values which have affected our sense of social contract among groups and individuals negatively. Today, our sense of what is right and what is evil has gone awry at our collective peril. Instead of relative pluralism and national solidarity, we have insular particularism which goes with ethnic nationalism, religious bigotry and individual narcissism,

What were the differences between leaders we had at independence and today?

Leaders at independence were visionary and were endowed with patriotic courage which conferred on them traits of statesmanship that are lacking in the present leaders.

The present leaders believe in fungibility of money which makes them ignore the plight of the people they lead. Money politics, plutocracy and kleptocracy were alien to past leaders but are the deeds in fashion with present leaders. Hence the revolts by those who feel they are used and dumped by the politicians. The youths feel their empowerment, future and opportunity have been stolen by the leaders.

Despite being 57, Nigeria is still a baby in terms of security, power supply, infrastructure and so on. Where did Nigeria got it wrong?

Nigeria got it wrong the moment the leaders replaced national ideals, moral values and core value of humanity with notion that money is fungible and people did not check the leaders through elections, things started going wrong. Instead of real service for honour, there have been practices of cash-for-peerage in all spheres of our life, including the worship places, universities and palaces. Merit has been sacrificed because it is who you know and not what you know that matters.

How do think we can address the problems?

When people say God gives people leaders who suit them, it is true. In spiritual sense, if people are corrupt, they elect leaders like them who are corrupt. At the secular side, if people do not make judicious use of their democratic right and make their votes count so that the ensuing leaders would be accountable, they have themselves to blame. The ball is in the court of all Nigerians to make consciously directed efforts to make desires possible and then actual in the elections of leaders.

Looking at the federal structure in the country, would you say there is need for the system to be restructured?

I do not believe the problem of Nigeria is in the structure or form of government, but in our attitudes and the way we do things. How do the structure of the country and form of government prevent states from living up their synergistic potential? The leaders at both federal and states play cut-throats politics at the expense of the people. So, let us note J.P Morgan’s saying that however good the law may be, its usefulness to the society depends on the judgement of the practitioners. Let us change our negative attitudes and the good things of life will follow.

Do you support the clamour in some quarter that Nigeria should return to regional government and revert to the 1963 Constitution?

How will the 1963 constitution going to be the panacea without change of attitudes? Please note that Nigeria practiced the confederate regionalism with the 1963 constitution with weak centre which General Aguiyi-Ironsi abolished in favour of unitary system that was in turn supplanted by federalism with the national government appropriately balanced by state level power.

So, in a way, Nigeria has practiced confederate structure with weak centre which predisposed the country to disintegration. Nigeria has practiced unitary system with strong centre at the expense of the constituent parts and is now practicing federalism. Yet there are complaints. We better come to terms with reality and change our attitudes and the way we do things.

But this is not to suggest the system we practice is perfect. There is no harm in devolution of those items on the exclusive list to states if we believe such items can best be undertaken by states. So, we must work hard and make desires possible by strengthening the democratic institutions and kill “big man syndrome.”

What is your advice to government and Nigerians on the 57th Independence anniversary?

My advice to the government is that it should deliver on its campaign promise of fighting insecurity and corruption in order to clear the way for the economy to take root and thrive. Nigerians on the other hand should support the government and exercise more patience.

This is because diversification of the economy is not a day’s job. If animals can hibernate in order to survive the winter, and if plants can defoliate in order to survive drought, Nigerians should be able to make sacrifice in order to survive the adversity. The situation is not beyond redemption.

