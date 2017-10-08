Nigeria’s unity is negotiable, says AVM Ararile (rtd)

The Ovie of Umighwa–Abraka Kingdom in Delta State, HRM (AVM) Lucky Ochuko Ararile (rtd) Avwaeke I, says the proscription of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) was unnecessary and not a solution to the problem. The retired Air Force chief in this interview with OLA JAMES believes Nigeria’s unity is negotiable

Nigeria is 57. Can you assess the journey so far?

It’s been tough; it’s been challenging because we are not where we expected to be. All the same Nigerians are very hopeful people and we are hoping for the best to get it right; we get our bearing right to start in earnest for the journey to our destination.

Many people have commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his corruption fight while some are blaming him as the cause of Nigeria’s woes. What is your comment?

The President’s corruption fight is a good fight; it is necessary to put things in their proper perspectives. Remember that this fight has been on-going. It’s only that we have given it a new momentum. We have achieved some success, though limited probably because of the ill-health of Mr. President. The spirit is willing but the flesh is weak. He has not given the necessary attention or vigor that was expected but all the same, I think we are making some progress and we are in the right direction but certain things need to be put in place. These have to do with the structures; in terms of the institutions because we thought by now that special courts would have been established. Although it is just being mooted but we thought by now it would have been operational; we thought that other anti-corruption agencies, EFCC and ICPC, for example are not empowered or encouraged to carry out their functions to the best of their knowledge. Also, a country is an on-going project. We hope as we go along to improve, the institutions should learn from their own experiences and improve on their performances. In fact that is our hope.

You’re Majesty, what is your take on the controversial agitation for the Republic of Biafra?

Well, I think it is within their rights as guaranteed by the United Nation (UN) Chatter on Human Rights. They are not the only ethnic group that is agitating in Nigeria; they are not even the first. Even before IPOB we have MASSOB. So, we certainly are not doing things right; I doubt that the country is fair enough; people should have sense of equity but rather, people feel alienated; or you may wish to call it marginalization. But what all that means is that we don’t have a sense of buying into the Nigerian project. So, within their right as far as I am concerned, I am told they have been banned, but that is no solution to the problem. Because they can change name from MASSOB to IPOB and continue with the struggle.

I believe they will continue with their struggle whether they have been banned or otherwise. The truth of the matter is that the underlining issues – their sense of alienation and unfair treatment by the Nigerian system- must be addressed. And this is not just about the South-East, the same thing with the Niger Delta. Even the prevailing problem in the North-East, according to a research was caused by poverty, majorly by poverty as well as the occasion of alienation and thirdly by the handling of the Boko Haram sect, especially the killing of their leader Mohammed Yusuf, accentuated the problems in that area.

In talking about the Nigeria’s unity, everybody must be carried along and we must have a certain sense of proportion and lack of arrogance. You cannot say Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable. I tell you Nigeria’s unity is negotiable even the United State of America are still talking of unity till date; the British are still talking about unity; European Union is still talking about unity. So, you must carry people along. It is not a question of declaration; you cannot force unity on anybody. So, we must address the issues, politically, economically, socially and otherwise, you must carry everybody along so that we can have peace.

Would you say the Operation Python Dance introduced by the military is an option? What is your view on the Operation Crocodiles Smile for the South-South?

Well I don’t know the information the military is working on. But all I know is that they can do all the dances that they want, but if the key issues are not addressed, they are not going anywhere, even if they change the dance step and the right thing is not done, at the end of the day we will come back to square one.

As a retired AVM, how can you compare your period in the military to the present military?

Well, I don’t know if I have the necessary information to do that comparison because I am no more there. So I don’t know what they have now. In fact, I am seeing them just like you. But it will be unfair of me to make comparison because times have changed. It is possible they have totally different method, even in technology. In fact my time might be totally different. So, those static analyses are not there but the fact is that they have a constitutional responsibility to defend the country against external aggression.

Regrettably, they have been employed for a duty that is not totally their responsibility but those that are ancillary duties have become their primary duties. In other words, they have taken over the responsibility of the Nigeria Police. And that frightens me because if you civilianize the military, where you see them at check point, collecting bribe like the police; it is a bad thing. So, my take on that is that gradually the military should disengage from doing police duty; they should focus on their official responsibility.

If the police are inadequately manned, then they should increase the personnel to do their job. That is why we have a lot of tension and even in co-ordination there is no synergy but competition. Instead of making the police work, they made another body called EFCC and I tell you that EFCC is still basically police. So why was it created? They should make the police do their job. If the police are not doing their job, National Security and Civil Defense Corps who are struggling with police come up. Presently, I heard there are plans to introduce the National Peace Corps. So next time we are going to get the Boys Scouts involved. In fact there is confusion everywhere; there is no layout record; everybody has their responsibility. Regrettably right now, everybody is doing everybody’s job and that is why there is inefficiency, lack of effectiveness and sadly you cannot hold anybody responsible.

Do you have any regrets serving in the military?

No, no, no. If I have any regret it is the fact that my primary purpose of enlisting in Air Force was to fight apartheid in South Africa, but it was resolved peacefully. So, I was engaged in other operations such as ECOMOG, where I was involved for 20 years and others. Whatever operations we had in West Africa, I was involved. So really in terms of professional satisfaction I don’t have anything to regret.

What is your comment on the present democratic system?

That is a tough one because you think in terms of input and output. The Houses of Assembly are performing below standard which is a cause for worry, whether indeed the price we are paying for democracy is worth it. I mean whether we are getting value for money and that is why the issue of restructuring must be addressed. Not a question of creating states or go back to region is the issue. There are still fundamental changes that have to be carried out. One of the changes is the constitution. A lot of things that are embedded in the constitution are inimical to national development: the Land Use Act for example has to be looked at, local government autonomy is the right way to go and we need state police. Although, state police might not have the power as federal police and they are not mutually exclusive.

In the United States, for example you have county police, but they have specific duties. There are also federal police. For example, if one commits a crime like murder in a state and runs to another state, it becomes an issue for the FBI. So, we can copy from America, after all the 1999 Constitution as amended is a copy of the American system. If you see a system that works, as you have copied other peoples ‘why can’t we make our own?

There are structural issues to be addressed. I know work has been done by the various conferences and the last one tagged 2014 National Confab convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan. The report is there and that is why it is a little discomforting that they will be going around the country to gather opinion. Some of these issues have been discussed extensively; it is just to bring out documents and implement it, because this entire unnecessary thing going round like the barber chair do not serves any purpose. It is a waste of time and money. We are in a country that should be in a hurry. In fact, we should be running, we cannot be crawling the way we are doing now. I mean we should be running.

If you look at all the human development indices, it is as if we have been at war from the beginning. If you tabulate from the United Nations report, you will see that all the categories we belong to it seems we are at war. We have the same issue with Somalia, Congo Democratic Republic, and Afghanistan. So, it is as if we are fighting a war that is undeclared. We are actually at war.

How would you score the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari?

He has done well despite the state of his health. Probably because of that our expectations have not been meant. There is deficit in his performance, even when sometimes one has the impression that he should do more; he should try harder. He should try to go beyond his familiar surroundings in picking people that he works with. I don’t want to use the word nepotism. But he needs to trust all Nigerians. It is even better to give job to somebody who is not close to you because it is easier for you to fire him if he is found wanting. If you appoint people on the basis of nepotism, it will be difficult for you to remove him from office. I think he had already operated at a higher level as Head of State; he will know Nigerians better and retain whoever performs well.

