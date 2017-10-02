Nigeria/Zambia: We’ll play the game of our lives –Echiejile

Super Eagles defender, Elderson Echiejile, has said that the Eagles will play the game of their lives in the October 7 World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup fiesta. Echiejile who is confident of victory for Eagles advises Zambia to forget about the Mundial ticket, adding that Nigeria’s World Cup ticket is not negotiable.

He called on teammates to conserve energy for the crucial game. “The World Cup is the biggest football event in the world, and no country will toy with an opportunity to participate, so in this particular match against the Chipolopolo of Zambia, we are going to play the game of our lives to ensure that nothing stops us from qualifying.

We all know that the Zambians are no pushovers, but I will advise them to take their eyes off Russia 2018, because nobody can stop us now. Our qualification is not negotiable.

“Every invited player is aware of the importance of this game, and all my colleagues are doing very well in their various clubs abroad, we are battle ready for Zambia. It will be unfair for Zambia and Cameroon to think Super Eagles will allow them to deny us this golden opportunity. My dream is to be at the World Cup and my colleagues feel same way. Again, we are not going to underrate Zambia.

“They are good but we are ahead of other countries in the group and we will fight to maintain our lead in the group. All we require from our teeming fans is their prayers. We promise not to let our country down.”

