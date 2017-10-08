Night class on campuses: The good, the bad, the ugly

Gaining admission into a higher institution is the most heavenly feeling one can ever experience, especially for those who hardly step out of their comfort zones, those popularly known as the ‘omo get inside’ because they finally have the long awaited freedom to do whatever they want and be whoever they want to be. But once in, one still has to make sure one stays focused on graduating with an excellent degree. And this is where the main issue is because this can only be achieved by reading or better still to use university slang, ‘jacking’. MARY NNEJI, NONIKE VICTORIA and FAVOUR NWANZE explore students’ experiences with night classes on campus…

The good about night classes

Reading on campus nowadays have assumed a different dimension altogether, especially with the explosion of students, which means university facilities are now stretched to bursting point.

Because of this, many schools can no longer provide enough halls of residence for their students, prompting many of them to find accommodation off campus.

This also means that many of the students, who are not buoyant enough to provide their own power, courtesy of generators, are forced to remain on campus for long stretches.

Unfortunately, the poor state of the economy also means many schools themselves can no longer afford to run generators for long periods of time, forcing students to devise alternative means of reading in order to make good grades in their exams.

Sunday Telegraph investigations found out that one of the novel ways students have adopted to make up for ‘lost time’ is ‘night jacking’, which has become a fad on various campuses across the land.

However, we also discovered during our interaction with some students that while there are positives from attending night classes, there are also dangers too in the fad, which usually begin anytime from 10pm and often lasts till almost daybreak.

According to Mojisola, a 200 level student of the Lagos State University, Ojo, she is not so good when it comes to reading alone and so the only way she is able to compensate is by attending night classes with other students.

“Night classes have really helped me in the university, I am not so good with my academics and am not also a good reader, so it really affected me in my first semester exams but in my second semester, I joined a night class reading group and when we go to read, different students come out to tutor us on previous topics they had already studied with understanding. Those of us who didn’t understand would be given opportunities to ask questions. That way, everyone is able to learn and remember what they are taught.”

Henrietta is a 200 level student of Caritas University, Enugu, and she says going to night class motivates her to read and retain what she reads better than reading in her room.

“I couldn’t have been where I am today without the help of night classes. My G.P won’t be what it is today if I had not started attending night classes. I had a very bad result in my first year in the university. I tried to improve on my result by sleeping early and waking up by 12am to read, but it wasn’t working because most times, I would feel reluctant to get up and read – sometimes I won’t bother waking up at all.

“One day, I decided to give night class a trial and I accompanied my course mates to the reading venue. We read in groups and explained to each other topics we did not understand, and I performed excellently in the exam. Till today, I still remember vividly all the topics I read during night classes. When you stay at home to read, there will be lots of distractions, which will not enable you to read but when you go for night classes, you will see your mates reading so you won’t want to sleep so they don’t see you as a stupid person. You are motivated,” she explained.

Sleep inducers

However, it is not all positive as Blessing, a student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, pointed out.

“I understand how students can fall victim of the activities of sleep inducers, another vice of night classes. These sleep inducers pose as friends during night classes which they attend with the aim of preparing extensively for tests and examinations along with their colleagues who sacrifice sleep for good grades. I totally understand how they must feel when they talk about their experiences because it has happened to me.

“These people are fellow students; probably classmates who in one way or the other pair with those that are studying with the aim of distracting them till they are too tired to continue reading.

“I recall a particular night on campus during my first year. I hurriedly prepared for night class because I was not ready for the critical exam I had the next day, with the hope of covering a major part of the course outline that I rarely studied.

“I took my laptop, torchlight (in case of power outage), textbooks and other study materials, including water and snacks, that will help me stay awake all night.

“The walk from the hostel to my class was fun because of the other students I met along the way. Having prepared my mind to read all night while taking breaks in-between, I began to study immediately I got to the class and exchanged pleasantries with colleagues around. The department was filled with students who came for different purposes and if not for the darkness, one could think it was another regular day at school.

“After what seemed like two hours, there was power outage and everyone was forced to take a break; I took my snacks and went for a short walk around the faculty.

“During the walk around, I stumbled across two of my classmates, sharing a big mat that had room for two other people and a very cosy blanket sprawled on it. They had wrappers and used their bags as pillows. As I went to talk to them awhile, they persuaded me to join them to read so we could understand better and revise together if need be. The cosiness and warmth of the blankets appealed to me and I brought my backpack and books to join them.

“However, instead of reading, we chatted and ate snacks; my friends offering me theirs, with the excuse that they did not have appetite. Soon, I felt drowsy as I opened my study note to continue reading and they suggested I sleep a bit, promising to wake me after an hour. It was just quarter to midnight. By the time I had slept to my heart’s content, it was dawn and people were leaving for their various hostels to prepare for the day.

“My friends who had promised to wake me up were reading my materials with my torchlight and revised for the exam without me. Confused, I confronted them and they laughed, telling me that I wasn’t smart enough to notice it was a deliberate attempt to make me sleep!”

Esther, a student of the University of Jos, told Sunday Telegraph of a nasty experience her roommate had.

“Going for night classes is fun and interesting until it goes terribly wrong. My roommate has a habit of attending night classes during examination, but on this fateful night, it wasn’t the same. She left the hostel as usual with her bag containing a laptop, notebook and a phone only to return the following morning with nothing in her hands.

“Strangely, she didn’t say anything about it, she just went to sleep. I assumed she had given her bag to her friend so I didn’t bother asking her about it.

“It was when I had come back from classes and noticed she was not on her laptop as usual that I asked her where her laptop was and she replied it had been stolen. I was shocked and asked her to explain how it happened.

“She said: ‘I got to the Carver building as usual and was studying until around 2am. I suddenly fell asleep; you know I never sleep at night class. But this time around, everybody fell asleep! Much later, we all woke up to people shouting. I also woke up and discovered that my bag was missing and so were every other person’s belongings. My phone and laptop, everything was gone! I didn’t even know if I should cry because my project work was in my laptop.’”

Explaining further, Esther said: “Apparently we all figured that the sleep they all fell into is what is popularly known as ‘jazz sleep’. It is used by people to steal property.

“Two days later, she found her bag containing the notebook, but the phone and laptop were never found.”

“La cram la pour”

“La cram la pour” is another strategy used by students, especially the night before their exams. The idea is to cram as much as one can and then write them down word for word on the answer sheet.

Night class is an excellent avenue for students to practice “la cram la pour”. It has helped students get good grades especially when certain lecturers demand exactly what had been taught in class. But to carry it out perfectly, one must have the ability to remember things the way it is written in the textbook.

Although considered to be a hero that saves some students, it can also be the villain – in other words it has its negative side as well, explained Tunde, a student of Osun State University. “When one crams anything, if at any point he forgets one word, everything goes downhill from there. Also, after one has written out everything he has crammed, he would forget all that he wrote, it’s as though the brain has been formatted like a diskette or flash drive.

“Most students practicing “la cram la pour” end up not really knowing anything because they cannot retain what they crammed.

The ugly

Then there is the dam-right ugly side to night jacking, as explained by another student of UNN, Chinedu.

“Perhaps, as a result of the extra-curricular activities held in school, most of us find it really hard to read most especially in the day time so they resort to reading at night.

“Sadly it also allows some students with wicked intentions to capitalise on their colleague by raping the girls or even robing them,” he explained.

Mary, a 300 level Mass Communication student of UNN, and her friends had a terrible experience en route a night class in their first year in school and since then, they abstained from night classes.

“I started attending night classes in the second semester of my first year in school. I had no other choice than to resort to reading at night with friends who were better than me academically after seeing my first semester results which were nothing to write home about.

“At first, I really enjoyed going for night classes with friends, especially when exams were around the corner because I learnt and understood better when I read with them. But on that fateful night that remains ever fresh on my mind, we packed our bags which contained our torch lights, sweaters, books, snacks, water, and sometimes our bed sheets as usual, and left the hostel by 11:20 pm. Just before we got to our designated reading spot, we heard footsteps behind us and turned only to see three guys walking fast enough to catch up with us.

“We hastened our steps but before we knew it, we were running and the guys were running after us. We managed to run into the class and shut the door behind us, but unknown to us, Ada (one of our friends) was still outside. So they attacked her and took turns to defile her. I have tried my best to forget that incident but it keeps coming back,” she recalled.

One may think that is the worst that could happen to a student but another gory incident is remembered by Uche, a final year Political Science student of the University of Lagos. It was after her best friend’s ordeal in the hands of a rapist while attending night classes; she decided never to go for night classes again. She painfully recounts her story.

“It was a cool Tuesday night. My best friend, Imelda, and I had already laid out plans for our night class, including topics we were going to read extensively. It was already 10:00pm so we had a quick bath and left the hostel. On getting to the classroom, Imelda went in first and shut the door while I stayed outside to ease myself.

“Suddenly, I heard Imelda screaming. I quickly put my phone off and tiptoed to the window and I saw my best friend struggling to set herself free as she was being abused sexually. From that day, I refused to attend night classes!”

