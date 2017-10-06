NIS: We received 3,911 complaints in 2 months

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) yesterday, said barely three months after unveiling its contact centre, a total of 3,911 complaints were lodged by members of the public. It also said the complaints bordered on passport issues, recruitment, document fraud, airport clearance among others.

This was as the Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr. Muhammad Babandede, disclosed that a Task Force set up to ensure efficient and prompt delivery of passport booklets to cleared applicants, discovered 4, 000 unattended documents at the Festac office in Lagos.

Babandede further stated that so far, the Service has cleared all backlogs of passport booklets in Lagos State, vowing to replicate the feat across the Federation. The CG made the disclosure yesterday at a meeting with senior Immigration officers on the ease of doing business.

The workshop was also organised to sensitise the Assistant Comptrollers and Comptrollers on the need to embrace agriculture. Speaking on the purpose of the workshop, Babandede said: “The second objective of this workshop is basically to prepare us for the next level of implementation of improvements to our service delivery, so that, as managers, we can provide leadership to our staff in the areas of strict adherence to acceptance of online payments and applications, adherence to stated timelines for service delivery, where requests for services are not obliged, such rejection must be communicated to applicants with reason within stipulated timelines.”

On the successes recorded so far in facilitating ease of business, the NIS’ chief noted thus: “As at last week, the entire backlog of pending passport applications at all the passport offices in Lagos have been cleared and we wish to assure Nigerians not to entertain any fears about the availability of passport booklets across the nation.”

Like this: Like Loading...