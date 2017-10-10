NITDA to curb yearly N720bn losses to IT importati on

…as lawmakers promise tax holiday for tech startups

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Isa Pantami, has said that the agency was set to reduce $2 billion (about N720 billion) being lost by the Nigerian economy as capital flight as a result of importation of foreign technologies into the country.

Pantami made the disclosure yesterday at this year’s Gulf Information Technology Exhibition going on at the Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arabs Emirates (UAE). This is coming just as the Nigerian lawmakers, participating at the regional event said they would ensure that the startups, which are being presented for global pitch in Dubai, have reasonable years of tax holiday.

Government officials across diverse agencies, IT companies, and 10 Nigerian tech startups area are participating. The startups at this year’s 37th GITEX include Coudiora, Nicademia, Beat Drone, Accounteer, Dropque, MTK e-Learning Portal, My Padi, Ward Monitor, Tattara and Six Internet of Things (IoT).

They are to compete with hundreds of tech startups from across the world to be able to win a $30,000 (about N10.8 million) investment towards developing their solution in a more commercially viable way. According to NITDA DG, there is a need for Nigeria to promote local technology solutions developed by Nigerians with specific reference to the 10 startups in order to truly catapult Nigerian into becoming one of the countries to be reckoned with on the global ICT map.

“Developing our ICT ecosystem by offering the indigenous IT companies and startups an enabling environment in terms of policy and laws to operate is one of the ways Nigeria can adopt to curb the annual $2 billion (N720 billion) lost to capital flight,” Pantami said. Pantami said the agency has come with seven point agenda designed to develop Nigeria’s IT industry and curb the huge annual capital flight.

“These include promoting IT regulations in Nigeria, IT development and promotions, striking partnership on how to better secure Nigerian cyberspace, capacity building, promotion of e-government in Nigeria, showcasing indigenous tech innovations, as well as looking for investors, who will assist in supporting local development of Nigeria’s IT industry,” he said. He also added that NITDA is working with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure that the annual estimated N37.8 billion wasted on frivolous ICT projects, especially when they abandon local IT companies and go abroad or their IT procurements, is curbed through enforcing NITDA Act.

The Act says all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) must get clearance from NITDA for any IT project they want to embark upon to ensure those projects are implementable. He noted that the screening of one MDA’s IT project conducted recently by NITDA resulted in saving government N500 million.

This, Patami said, is saved from a single IT project and you can now imagine how much we would be saving government as an agency if thorough screening of all MDAs’ IT projects are carried out in the country. Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber security, Abdul Fatai Buhari, and his counterpart in House of Representatives, Hon. Onawo Muhammed Ogoshi, joined the NITDA management to undertake a tour of the solutions being showcased by the 10 startups.

The lawmakers, who took a great deal of time listening to the 10 startups to explain their tech solutions to them at the instance of Pantami, who led the tour, promised to implement tax holidays for the 10 startups. “This is how Microsoft, Google, Facebook and several other of such IT companies started, and as lawmakers, our mandate is to always enact laws that would support local innovations,” Buhari said.

Other dignitaries who joined the NITDA DG during the tour included President of the Nigerian Computer Society (NCS), Prof. Prof Adesola Aderounmu; Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Agency (NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu; Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle International Consulting, USA, Mr. Akande Ojo and the Chief Executive Officer, Know-How Media International Limited, the local partner to Pinnacle, Mr. Segun Oruame, among others.

