NJC begins probe of 2CJs, 13 judges over corruption allegation

…okays sack of Zamfara judge over N200,000 bribe

The National Judicial Council has commenced the probe of two Chief Judges and 13 other judges of various divisions over allegation of

corruption.

The Council had also okayed a letter from Zamfara State Government approving its recommendation for the compulsory removal of Justice

Musa Ibrahim Anka from office for allegedly receiving a bribe of N200, 000 from one Zubairu Abdumalik in order to deliver judgement in his

favour.

The Council had in 2011 made the recommendation to the Zamfara State Government sack the said judge.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Information of the Council, Soji Oye in Abuja yesterday, the decision to probe the judges

was arrived at the 83rd Meeting of the council which was chaired by Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Oye added that the Council at the meeting constituted 15 Committees to investigate various allegations in the Petitions written against 15

Judicial Officers, including two Chief Judges.

