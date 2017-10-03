NJC sacks High Court judge over N200,000 bribe

…probes 2CJs, 13 judges for corrupt practices

Tunde Oyesina

Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has begun the probe of two Chief Judges and 13 other judges of various divisions over allegation of corruption.

The Council had also okayed a letter from Zamfara State Government approving its recommendation for the compulsory removal of Justice Musa Ibrahim Anka from office for allegedly receiving a bribe of N200,000 from one Zubairu Abdumalik in order to deliver judgement in his favour.

The Council had, in 2011, made the recommendation to the Zamfara State Government to sack the said High Court judge.

The Council, in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday through its Director of Information, Soji Oye, noted that the decision to probe the 15 judges was arrived at during the 83rd Meeting of the NJC held under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

He added that consequently, the council constituted 15 committees to investigate various allegations in the petitions written against 15 Judicial Officers, including two Chief Judges.

The identities of the affected judges have not been disclosed.

The NJC said: “Council took the decision after considering the reports of the two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees, on 46 petitions written against Judicial Officers in the federal and state judiciaries.

“It dismissed a total number of 31 petitions, 29 of which it found unmeritorious, and the remaining two written against Justice J. T. Tsoho of the Federal High Court and Justice O. O. Akeredolu, Acting Chief Judge of Ondo State were withdrawn at the instance of the petitioners.

“Al-Sagr National Insurance Company which wrote against Justice Tsoho withdrew its petition since the Judge had delivered the ruling in the case.

“Chief Raheem A. Badmus who wrote against Justice Akeredolu also voluntarily withdrew his petition for personal reasons.

“Council treated the two petitions as withdrawn, since it did not find anything in them sufficiently serious for further consideration as stipulated in Regulation 9 (1) of the Judicial Discipline Regulations.”

Oye further noted that the Council considered and found worthy of further investigation, the petition written by Azi A. Phillip on behalf of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Plateau State Chapter, accusing Justice P. D. Damulak, the immediate past Chief Judge of Plateau State of bias, for failure to make his judgement in Suit No. PLD/J/236/16, delivered on 4th November, 2016 available to him till the time he wrote the petition.

He, however, stated that the council decided not to constitute an Investigative Committee to look into the matter, because the Chief Judge had already retired from service and, therefore, no longer in the employment of the NJC.

The Council also considered and dismissed petitions written against two other Judicial Officers for lack of merit.

“The Judges are: Justice Mr. L. T. C. Eruba – High Court of Justice, Abia State; and Hon. Grand Kadi Abdullahi Waiya – Sharia’h Court of Appeal, Kano State.

“It also decided to issue two letters of advice to Justice M. A. Dada of the Lagos State High Court of Justice and Justice Chukwudi Charles Okaa of the Anambra State High Court for violation of extant laws in the course of their judicial duties based on petition written against their Lordships by Dayo Adamolekun, Esq. & Ridwanulah Olanite, Esq. and Reverend F. U. Ekavhiare & Associates respectively.

“Council agreed to report Adesina Ogunlana, Esq., to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) for misconduct, for the use of uncouth language in a petition written to the NJC against Justice O. O. Atilade, the immediate past Chief Judge of Lagos State.”

New Telegraph recalls that the CJN had, during the commencement of the 2017/18 new legal year, declared a zero tolerance for corruption among Judicial Officers and their support staff.

He consequently ordered all head of courts to designate special courts and judges to hear corruption cases.

The council had, also last week, set up a committee headed by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, to monitor corruption cases ongoing in various courts.

The Council had, in April 2016, sacked Justice O. Gbajabiamiala of the Lagos State High Court and Justice Idris M.J Evuti of the Niger State High Court.

In October 2016, the Council sacked the Presiding Justice, Court of Appeal, Ilorin division, Justice Mohammed Ladan Tsamiya; Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice I.A Umezulike and a judge of the Kano State High Court, Justice Kabiru M. Auta for breaching the Codes of Conduct for Judicial Officers.

The Council had, also in December 2016, sacked Justices Ugbo Ononogbo of Abia State and Nasir Gunmi of Zamfara State High Court over their alleged involvement in judicial malpractice.

