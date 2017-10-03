Nkire: APC won’t lose focus

A member of the national caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, yesterday said that no amount of blackmail or distraction would make his party lose focus toward its promise to leave Nigeria better than it met it. Reacting to comments by some opposition figures during Nigeria’s 57th Independence anniversary, Nkire said the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari, should not be blamed for the problems that had existed in the last 55 years.

The APC chieftain said President Buhari’s achievements in the last two years were obvious, adding that although his party recognised opposition, it however, frowned at irresponsible opposition. According to Nkire, it was unfortunate that some of the so-called leaders of opposition find it difficult to give President Buhari credit in the areas of security, adding that, “but for President Buhari, the 57th Independence anniversary wouldn’t have passed off peacefully.”

The Abia State born politician said it was certain that Nigeria’s economy would have been worse than it was now had the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continued in power. He added; “the APC is known to be a party of modest spenders with great achievements, while the reverse is the case for our ousted and grieving opponents.”

