NLC flays FG’s tax waivers to multinationals

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has berated the Federal Government for always granting tax waivers and holidays to multinational companies. President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who condemned the action during a Youth Tax Justice training organised by Public Service International (PSI) in Abuja, described it as an act of injustice and corruption and was tantamount to stealing from the poor to feed the rich.

While stressing that it was the poor who need waivers and not the rich, he urged workers around the continent who are the ones actually paying tax to change the scenario by demanding for everyone to pay the correct tax. “Multinational like MTN and many others operating in Nigeria are evading tax.

And this is done in collaboration with our government, by granting tax waiver and all sort of things “ he said. “Our government usually don’t give priority to the issue of tax, maybe because of the resources at their disposal.

If you look around Africa, there is a lot of resource like in Nigeria we have oil, in South Africa, we have gold and many others. So because of our richness the issue of tax has been relegated to the background.

“If multinationals pay their correct tax, government will have enough resources at its disposal for infrastructural development,” he said. In his address, comrade Peters Adeyemi, the President, PSI African and Arab countries, said the PSI decided to involve the youths in the campaign for tax justice because it has to do with their future.

