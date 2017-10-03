NLC: Restructuring good, but not our priority

…demands good governance, pay rise

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday threw its weight behind the growing agitation for Nigeria’s restructuring but warned that it might not necessarily mean good governance or translate to better welfare for an average worker. Its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, disclosed this yesterday during a national symposium tagged: ‘Making Nigeria Work for the People,’ held at Labour House, Central Business District, Abuja.

The symposium also featured a road show during which members of the central labour had a procession from Labour House to the Unity Fountain, Maitama District, Abuja.

Wabba urged the Federal Government to use the occasion of the country’s 57th independence anniversary to urgently reconstitute the National Minimum Wage Negotiating Council to enable NLC negotiate a new national minimum wage for its members. He also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to provide Nigerians with good governance.

The union stressed that government must consciously work hard to bridge the gap of poverty, inequality and imbalances between the supperrich minority and the rest of the population. “One of the greatest problems or challenges of our nation has been the absence of good governance in our polity.

This crisis of good governance is exemplified by the massive corruption in our body politics. “This, in turn, is responsible for the huge unemployment crisis, poor service delivery and the continuing absence of dividends of democracy for majority of our people.

“The latest manifestation of this is the refusal by many state governments to fulfil their elementary obligations to their workers by not paying salaries and pensions as at when due. “As we have seen from the various discourse/ debate on restructuring, it means different things to different people, depending on their standpoints. “For us in congress, however we look at it, restructuring cannot be a substitute for good governance and respect for the rule of law.

Therefore, for our members from all the nooks and crannies of our country, the discourse makes little meaning to them when, as workers and pensioners, they are owed salaries and pensions running into several months “We must state from the outset that for us, restructuring, devolution of powers and resources can only make sense if there is good governance.

As long as our political and bureaucratic elite continue to misappropriate and divert resources meant for development, we cannot hope to overcome our current developmental challenges,” he said.

