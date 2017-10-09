NLNG: FG under pressure over $37.9bn gas investment projections

The Federal Government is under serious pressure to meet the $37.9 billion projections set for gas investment as policy summersault in the sector takes effects on investors.

New Telegraph learnt at the weekend that some prospective financiers in the global gas market who are in talks with the Federal Government for funding of gas projects are developing cold feet on the $37.9 billion investments’ prospects.

“They all made reference to the amendment of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Act, which they see as a serious negative signal that government could change the goal post while the football match is going on,” one of the middlemen who specialised in arranging meetings between the investors and the Federal Government told New Telegraph exclusively at the weekend.

The financiers, he maintained, have put on hold, investments decision (IDs) on the multi-billion dollars investments’ prospects until government clears the air on the policy summersault in the industry.

Giving a breakdown of the $37.9 billion gas investment projections, a document of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, tagged ‘The Nigeria Oil and Gas Roadmap’ read; “About 13 billion dollars – 17 billion dollars will go to the upstream for the development of upstream gas fields with a total of 37.4 trillion cubic feet.

“Fourteen billion dollars – 17 billion dollars will go to the Trans-Nigeria gas pipeline project, gas revolution industrial park at Ogidigben and three power plants for additional 3.2 GW capacity in the gas and power sector.”

In the downstream sector, the document tagged “the roadmap” showed about “three billion dollars – 3.9 billion dollars will go to revamping of liquefied petroleum gas, building of new Compressed Natural Gas plants across the country and to pipeline and storage tank constructions.

The investors are, however, being drawn back based on fear that the policy summersault by government could dip their returns on investments (RoI).

“Specifically, they are being drawn back by the news of amendment of the Act establishing the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and the ‘hues and cries’ that accompanied it,” one of the middlemen who worked with the former Minister of State for Gas, Dr. Emmanuel Adesina, told this newspaper earlier.

“Although they have expressed apprehension on this policy summersault during one of the meetings with the ministers of state for petroleum resources in Houston, Texas, United States, they are still afraid that the amendment of the NLNG Act is a big threat to their RoIs,” he added after his anonymity was guaranteed.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government is moving fast to secure the investment.

Officials of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) are, according to checks by this newspaper, holding meeting in major cities of the world, particularly in London, U.S. and Dubai, to convince the investors on why they must invest in Nigeria’s gas.

In total, the roadmap, the document of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources shows, “is expected to attract $50 billion investments into Nigeria’s oil and gas in four years.”

The target set by government to achieve this huge investments projection progresses at a snail speed, checks by New Telegraph has however shown.

Determined to explore it gas potentials, the Federal Government is plotting an end to the $2.5 billion annual revenue loss to gas flaring by oil companies in Nigeria through a fresh legislation.

A new deadline is being planned to cut down the 42-year old air and environmental pollution in the Niger Delta.

Talks on the new deadline, an industry source said, is “being taken to the National Assembly to implement the 42 year-old legislation to end flaring.”

He added: “We all know that zero total flare out is impossible at the moment, but if this scales through, “it will compliment efforts to get Nigeria out of the listing as second biggest gas flaring nation.”

A comprehensive research recently conducted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in conjunction with the World Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (WLPGA) on pollution, shows that carbon dioxide is the number one contributor to the rising global temperature (40 per cent of the planet warming), while soot from kerosene stoves also contributes to global warming (18 per cent of the planet warming).

The Federal Government, which owns over 55 per cent stake in all the major fields where the flaring occurs, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has earlier admitted that flaring has dropped by only 15 per cent.

A statement earlier issued by NNPC revealed that a lot of investments have been put in place to end gas flaring.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) added that the country is still flaring about 24 per cent of its 7.8 billion cubic feet gas wells production per day, worth an estimated $2.5 billion yearly, due to lack of infrastructure to harness the gas.

The oil industry watchdog also claimed that no oil producing country is capable of achieving zero gas flare.

A research report published by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) ranked Nigeria as the second highest gas flaring nation in the world, raising fresh concerns over the commitment of the Federal Government to realise its ‘zero gas flaring’ policy.

The report, which was contained in the OPEC bulletin, noted that although government has taken practical measures to drastically reduce the waste, through a range of projects that could enhance utilisation of its gas resources, its efforts have yielded minimal reduction.

The report read in parts: “Nigeria, a GGFR member from the start in 2002, has been attempting to set solid deadlines for the elimination of flaring for some time. Admittedly, domestic flaring volumes having fallen by one-third between 2004 and 2010, but the nation remains the second largest gas flaring country, with volumes of 15.2 bcm in 2010, 11 per cent of the world total.”

