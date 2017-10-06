NNPC $25bn scandal: Kachiwu keeps mum after meeting Buhari

Minister of state for petroleum, Mr Ibe Kachikwu has denied commenting on his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the $25bn contract scandal rocking the nation’s petroleum corporation, NNPC.

The two men were expected to discuss the minister’s memo to the president accusing the head of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, of corruption.

Mr. Kachikwu declined to speak to journalists after the closed-door meeting at the presidential villa.

The minister emerged from the meeting at about 12:45 p.m.

Asked by several journalists what they discussed, Mr. Kachikwu simply said “no comment” before hurrying out.

The meeting started past 11 a.m. Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...