NNPC: CSO wants EFCC to investigate Kachikwu’s allegations

President Muhammadu Buhari has been charged to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence investigations into the weighty allegations of corruption and abuse of office levelled against the Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, to demonstrate the zero tolerance position of the government in power.

Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) which gave the charge at the weekend, warned the Federal Government not to sweep the allegations of corruption under the carpet but to consider suspending the alleged official(s) from office to avoid them tampering with evidence and sabotaging investigations. Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice, Eze Onyekpere, who was reacting to the leaked memo of the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, expressed regret at the revelations, stressing that it would be in the national interest for the issues to be investigated and culprits sanctioned.

Key allegations as revealed by Kachikwu, include the award of $10billion crude term contracts; $5billion direct sales direct purchase contracts; $3billion AKK pipeline contract; financing allocation funding contracts worth $3billion and NPDC production service contract of $4billion.

In all, these contracts worth $25billion were awarded in breach of legal and procurement requirements and the NNPC Board was never involved. Similarly, key management positions were filled without the input of the NNPC Board. Onyekpere argued that if the legal and procedural requirement is that all contracts above $20m would need to be reviewed and approved by the board of NNPC and in over one year of Mr. Baru’s tenure, no contract has been run through the board, then the procedure is fundamentally flawed.

“These allegations are weighty and if they are true, constitute serious crimes and acts of economic sabotage against the Nigerian people and the economy. It would not be difficult to establish if NNPC has held board meetings since Dr. Maikanti Baru’s tenure and if meetings have been so held, the agenda of such meetings. Finding out the person(s) who took decisions on appointments that were contrary to laid down procedures would also not be difficult to establish.

“We recall that officers of the previous federal administration who managed the oil sector are facing investigations and trials for offences related to the stealing of Nigeria’s resources.

“Coming at a time the administration is prosecuting a war against corruption and seeking to enforce due process in the management of national resources, it is imperative that these allegations are thoroughly investigated. If a prima facie case is established, the offender(s) should be prosecuted and the full weight of the law brought to bear on them.

“In the past, many Nigerians have alleged that the federal administration remains silent when serious allegations are made against its key officials. CSJ recalls the grass cutting scandal involving the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the benumbing silence following the submission of the report of the Committee headed by the Vice President to President Muhammadu Buhari.

It is imperative that the extant allegation is not swept under the carpet. Otherwise, the morality of continued prosecution of persons accused of lesser economic and financial crimes will become a subject for serious questioning. Nigeria has only one set of laws and it should apply across board in accordance with the tenets of justice which demands equality before the law, equal protection of the law and treating like cases alike,” Onyekpere said. He urged law enforcement and investigation agencies to live up to the demands of their statutory and constitutional mandates on this matter.

Meanwhile another civil society organisation, Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Democracy (VATLAD), has described the accusations of insurbordination levelled against the NNPC boss as a storm in a tea cup, which does not deserve the uproar it had generated in the public domain.

Executive Director of VATLAD, Comrade Odafe Igbini, said the memo authored by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, (Kachikwu) bothered mainly on protocols and administrative procedures which ought to had been resolved using the internal mechanisms of the government. Igbini said President Muhammadu Buhari who appointed both Kachikwu and Baru should be able to pull them together in the interest of his administration.

He argued that Kachikwu had no legal justification to raise the alarm as he has done because he is only exercising the power delegated to him by the President, who is rightly the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources and could approve memo and requests for NNPC without recourse to any other authority. “You want to know what should be done?

It still depends on President Buhari who appointed both men. He should keep both of them but tell both of them how he wants them to carryout their duties. In fact, Dr. Kachikwu should have known that the NNPC Act does not recognise Minister of State as Chairman of the Board. The Act only recognises the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Like this: Like Loading...