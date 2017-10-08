NNPC: Unending crises of a cash cow

A few days ago, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was in the news again for the wrong reason following allegations of fraud and abuse of the due process in its operations. In this piece, ONWUKA NZESHI examines the raging controversy that emanated from a confidential memo leaked to the public

Flashback

At the beginning of the current administration, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu as the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). The appointment was applauded in many quarters because Kachikwu was seen as a round peg in a round hole given his education and cognate experience in the oil industry.

On assumption of office, Kachikwu hit the ground running by initiating sweeping reforms geared towards entrenching operational efficiency, transparency and accountability in the system. In line with the change mantra of the Buhari regime, Kachikwu moved swiftly to introduce a number of changes in the way NNPC was run. However, his gospel of running the corporation as a business concern did not quite resonate with those he met on ground that were used to the system. Though Kachikwu had spent nearly all his adult life in the oil industry; it was a different ball game teaching the elephant to run. The labour unions in the industry cried foul; they feared the proposed changes would lead to job losses. Those at the top echelon of the corporation were uncomfortable and feared the worst was about to happen at the twilight of their careers. These insiders who are familiar with the system saw him as an overzealous stranger out to upset the apple cart. It was only a matter of time and he was eased out of the NNPC and placed in a position of suspended animation.

It is obvious that the reforms he sought to introduce in the system were his greatest undoing. If Kachikwu had shown signs that he would preserve the status quo at NNPC, he would have remained the captain of the ship.

Leaked memo

Barely one year after Kachikwu’s appointment as the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, had it become apparent that he was merely escorted out of the NNPC like a bull out of a China shop. He had been caged for obvious reasons and his frustration has manifested in his memo to the President.

In the said memo dated August 30, 2017, Kachikwu said that all had not been well between him and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru. He accused Baru of insubordination and abuse of the due process in the running of the NNPC. A copy of the letter trending on the social media indicates that Kachikwu is also unhappy about the manner the recent changes in the corporation were handled without recourse to him and the board of the NNPC.

Apparently referring to the recent recruitments promotions, postings and redeployments in the organization, Kachikwu said it was absurd that such decisions could be taken without the knowledge of the board, lamenting that Baru had relegated him to the back seat where he read about contract awards running up to the tune of $25billion in the NNPC on the pages of the newspapers like every other Nigerian. According to him, he had made several attempts to seek audience with the President to discuss these issues but to no avail.”It is in the spirit of service and absolute belief in your leadership and integrity that I have, after one year of tolerating these disrespectful and humiliating conducts of the GMD , decided to bring these to your attention,” he wrote. Kachikwu urged the President to intervene and “save the office of the Minister of State from further humiliation and disrespect by compelling all parastatals to submit to oversight regulatory mandate and proper supervision” which he is supposed to manage on the President’s behalf. He also called on President Buhari to save the NNPC and the oil industry from possible collapse arising from these non-transparent practices and empower the board to do the needful.

This memo came as a surprise too many Nigerians because for nearly two years, everything seemed too had fallen into the right places in the oil industry.

The Senate steps in

In a swift reaction, the upper chamber of the National Assembly has waded into the issues raised in the leaked memo. The Senate, last Wednesday, entertained a motion of urgent public importance, during which the issues contained in Kachikwu’s memo were discussed extensively.

The motion, sponsored by Senator Samuel Anyanwu was entitled: “Allegations of Corruption against NNPC Trading: Time to Conduct a Holistic Investigation.”

Leading the debate on the motion, Anyanwu stated that the NNPC Trading Limited was a creation of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and composed of four firms namely, Duke Oil; Hyson & Carlson (JV), NAP Oil (JV) and West Africa-Gas Limited (JV).

He, however, decried what he described as the general lack of transparency and an uneven field of play in the award of contracts to these firms for the purpose of lifting petroleum products. According to him, the scheme appears to have been deliberately skewed in favour of Duke Oil which lifts oil even without payment.

Anyanwu stated that this development had made Duke Oil the highest revenue earner as well as the most extravagant among its contemporaries. He lamented that the favouritism shown to Duke Oil had greatly stifled the growth of other indigenous companies operating in the sector.

He also raised questions as to the rationale behind Baru’s preference for Duke Oil when the firm lacked the requisite credentials to trade at the international oil market relied solely on third parties.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that Duke Oil was incorporated in Panama and therefore, does not pay tax in Nigeria. It is rather curious that the company was specially registered to play a dominant role in the trading of petroleum products and crude oil in the international oil market but lacks the capacity to carry out its mandate.

According to the lawmaker, Duke Oil is still grappling with the basics of what it was registered to do in spite of massive support it had received from the NNPC since its incorporation.

Anyanwu alleged that the current GMD of NNPC made it a deliberate policy to allocate almost all products importation to Duke Oil, in addition to its automatic inclusion in the lifting of crude oil and gas thus, making it a money spinning outfit that is accountable only to the NNPC.

The lawmaker said that as at today, Duke Oil remains the sole importer of AGO (diesel) to the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) and NNPC Retail. However, it does all these transactions through a third party since it cannot import by itself, this contributes in slowing the growth of our indigenous companies that are making giant strides in the sector.

“Also aware of the general lack of transparency and level playing field in favor of Duke Oil to lift products without payment as against its competitors in the sector.

After listening to the lead debate and sundry contributions from other lawmakers, the Senate passed a resolution to set up a nine-man ad hoc Committee to conduct a holistic investigation into the alleged lack of transparency in the operations of the oil conglomerate and the perceived monumental corruption in the system.

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, who constituted the probe panel, announced that a former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wammako will head the investigation squad. Other members of the panel include Senators Tayo Alasoadura, Kabiru Marafa, Albert Bassey, Sam Anyanwu, Ahmed Ogembe, Chukwuka Utazi, Rose Okoh and Baba Kaka Garbai.

The Committee is to among other things, investigate the alleged award of $25 billion contract by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Maikanti Baru, without due process. It has also been mandated to investigate the policies and practices introduced by the GMD in awarding contracts for the importation of petroleum products. It was alleged that under Baru’s stewardship, all oil imports have been routed through Duke Oil one of the subsidiaries of NNPC Trading Limited.

Unlike in previous situations, no time frame was given to the Committee to submit its report but Saraki urged the members to expedite action on their assignment and turn in the report of their findings in good time.

The paradox

Since the establishment of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 1977, the corporation has played a dominant role in oiling the wheels of the Nigerian economy. It is a business conglomerate of elephantine proportion and bestrides the oil and gas industry like a colossus.

It is not only a major player but a regulator in the industry. Due to the premium the Federal Government of Nigeria places on petroleum resources as the main revenue earner for the country, the NNPC has been the cash cow of every administration in the past four decades.

While many Nigerians would dream to gain employment at NNPC for its jumbo pay, many more would go for it because of its juicy contracts and the legendary sleaze associated with it.

In fact, the NNPC is not a stranger to controversies, contract scams and scandals. It has scaled through so many allegations of bribery and corruption that some critics have nicknamed its magnificent corporate headquarters located in the Central Business District of Abuja, as the Towers of Corruption.

Many Nigerians can still remember the N2.8billion missing oil money which became the lyrics of a hit song by Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the afro-best legend.

Although the song was waxed in the late 1970s, the public perception about NNPC being a nest of corruption never changed in subsequent years as each of the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) contracts for the refurbishment of its refineries were often dogged by allegations of fraud and diversion of funds.

In recent memory, one can still recall the $49billion unremitted fund scandal in 2014.

In that episode, the then Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi blew the whistle against the then Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Deziani Allison-Madueke, forcing the Goodluck Jonathan administration to order an investigation. The allegations were also investigated by both chambers of the National Assembly. Series of reconciliation meetings were held to iron out the discrepancies in the figures tendered by the CBN and those the NNPC presented before the panels.

It is pertinent to note even after a substantial reconciliation had been achieved and the missing fund scaled to about $10 billion, the ripples of that saga has not completely gone from the shores of the consciousness of most Nigerians.

The way out

Our experience in the last four decades has shown that the structure of the NNPC, just like the structure of Nigeria breeds corruption and does not encourage productivity and accountability.

We have passed this route several times and have encountered the monster called corruption each time. In Nigeria, we have continued to exhibit classical madness by doing the same thing the same way, all the time and expecting to get different results.

This is not the first time the NNPC and its leadership will be accused of corruption; this is not the first time the parliament will express outrage and conduct investigations and this will not even be the last we will go through these rituals unless we are prepared to do something differently.

If we indeed want to break away from this seemingly charmed cycle, President Muhammadu Buhari as the self-appointed substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, must take full responsibility for the current episode.

This is a monster he created when he made his appointments and chose his men. The presence of Kachikwu at the presidency Friday night was indicative that Buhari was moving to address the issues

It is a known fact that the NNPC is a cash cow which is jealously husbanded by every administration in Nigeria. The NNPC is so loved and tele-guided that it has lost its original vision and mission. It is practically the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of the Federal Government and this is why it is always swimming in scams and controversies, particularly towards every crucial election year.

If Buhari and his party (APC) are serious about their change mantra, they must let go their clandestine interests in NNPC and allow the corporation to be re-configured for business and save it from crumbling under the weight of nepotism and unbridled corruption.

Without prejudice to the outcome of the probe to be undertaken by the Senate, it is obvious that the NNPC cannot achieve its full potentials until the parliament rose above regional sentiments and passed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which had remained in limbo for about 12 years.

