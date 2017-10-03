‘NNPC/Pan Ocean Oil are first in Green House gas reduction’

The Joint Venture project between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Pan Ocean Oil has claimed being the ffirst in Green House gas reduction.

“Nigeria’s quest to ensure effective gas utilization received a major boost with the announcement that the gas utilization project at the Ovade-Ogharafe oil field in Delta state has been successfully registered under the United Nations Clean Development Mechanism, CDM of the Kyoto Protocol,” Pan Ocean said in a statement.

The project, it explained, is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emission by more than two million tons of carbon dioxide annually

The CDM allows for greenhouse gas emission reduction from projects in developing countries to be registered and monitored under the UN so that these reductions can be sold to developed countries that have emission limits.

Chairman of Pan Ocean Oil Corporation, an indigenous Oil and Gas Company and operators of the project, Chief Festus Fadeyi, stated that it is the largest CDM project in Africa and when at full capacity will provide 135 million standard cubic feet per day for electricity.

He said that this gas, which otherwise would have been flared, will be sold to developed countries to generate revenue for the country.

“The CDM registration has taken more than four years of efforts that were led by Carbon Limits of Norway.

